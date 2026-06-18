Canada vs Qatar Live Today: How to Watch, TV Channel, Kickoff Time and Team News

Group B looks wide open after the first round of games, with all four teams sitting level on a single point. Nobody separated themselves, and that usually means the next round of fixtures decides who’s actually built for this.

Canada and Qatar get that chance first. Both are co-hosts of this group stage drama in a literal sense, since neither has ever won a single match at a World Cup, not once, in any edition either has played.

Tonight changes that for one of them. Here’s everything you need to catch the match, plus what’s riding on it.

How to Watch Canada vs Qatar

Date: June 18, 2026

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

USA: FS1, with streaming on Fox One, the Fox Sports app, and Fubo. Spanish coverage on Telemundo and Peacock

Canada: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, and the TSN+ app, with French coverage on RDS. Also available on CTV and Crave

UK: ITV1, ITVX, and Prime Video, with radio coverage on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live

Once the whistle blows, the match itself tells a familiar story for both sides. Canada fell behind early against Bosnia, then leveled it through substitute Cyle Larin with twelve minutes left to play. Canada has won its last four matches played in Vancouver, scoring 17 goals while conceding just two, so home comfort is firmly on their side tonight.

Qatar, meanwhile, survived a one sided battle against the Swiss. They were outshot heavily and managed only 32 percent of the ball, but an own goal deep into stoppage time rescued a point that felt more like a gift than a reward.

What’s at Stake in Group B

Winning​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ this match would put the team in a very strong position to control the outcome of the group, with chances that they will play Switzerland or Bosnia for a third game.

However, a draw will keep the group open for everyone. A defeat, most likely for Qatar, will start shutting the door on their World Cup first win.

Incidentally, these two nations have never faced each other at the World Cup before. Their single prior match was a friendly in September 2022, which Canada defeated quite easily with two goals from Larin and a goal from David.

Jesse Marsch may need to revamp his team after it was a bit unsettled in the first game in Toronto. Larin will likely be paired with David in the forward line.

Julen Lopetegui of Qatar might not make any changes following the draw against Switzerland and will only consider the striker position as a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌change.

Canada walks in the heavy favorite, backed by a crowd that should be loud from the first whistle. But Qatar has shown it can hang in matches it isn’t supposed to. One of these teams ends its World Cup winless streak tonight, and the other heads into matchday three needing a result just to stay alive.