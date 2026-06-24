Canada Standings: FIFA World Cup Group B Final Table, Tiebreakers & Scenarios

Canada stands a good chance to advance to the next round as the team faces Switzerland to determine the Group B final standings. Heading into the final Group Stage matches, the two teams are tied atop the table.

Yet, Canada holds a sizable three-goal lead on Switzerland in the goal differential category. Thanks to this large goal differential advantage, Canada will likely win Group B with either a victory or draw against Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Switzerland needs a victory in order to have a chance to win the group. All signs point to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar fighting for third place in Group B.

Let’s take a look at the current World Cup Group B standings.

World Cup Standings Group B: Canada & Switzerland Are Fighting to Top the Table

Here’s a look at the current Group B standings. We will update this table once the games have gone final. GD stands for goal differential.

TEAM WINS DRAWS LOSSES GD POINTS 1. Canada 1 1 0 6 4 2. Switzerland 1 1 0 3 4 3. Bosnia 0 1 1 1 1 4. Qatar 0 1 1 1 1

How Can Canada Win Group B?

Canada stands a good chance to win Group B, but Switzerland is a strong opponent. Heading into the Canada-Switzerland game, The Athletic’s computer projections give Canada a 63% to win the group, while Switzerland has a 37% chance to sit atop the table.

Likewise, Canada has a 37% chance to be the Group B runner-up.

Canada Schedule: Who Would the Team Play in Next Round of World Cup?

Even if Canada loses to Switzerland, the team stands a good chance to advance thanks to the sizable goal differential. A win or a draw would officially put Canada atop the Group B table.

There is more good news ahead for Canada if the team can win the group. The Group B winner will play in Vancouver on July 2 against a third-place team from Group E, F, G, I or J.

Algeria is a slight favorite to be the opponent at 26% followed by Iran (22%) and Mo Salah’s Egypt (21%). The Group B runner-up will face the Group A runner-up in Los Angeles on June 28.

South Korea has a 77% chance to be the opponent in this matchup with South Africa a distant second at 17%. Canada’s preference would be to win the group and remain in Vancouver.

The team would then have a chance to play both their Round of 32 and Round of 16 games in Vancouver if Canada is able to make a run.

Canada Manager Jesse Marsch: ‘We Want to Make This a Footballing Nation’

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has been a major talking point throughout the FIFA tournament. This might be part of Marsch’s plans to help grow the sport of soccer in Canada.

“I felt strongly that I could, through my personality, and through the football that I believe in, help continue to evolve the sport in the country to become something that people would really want to be a part of,” Marsch noted, per Yahoo Sports.

“We want to make this a footballing nation, a soccer nation.”

All three host nations (Canada, Mexico and the United States) have had a strong start to the World Cup with both Mexico and the United States winning their groups before the final Group Stage matches.