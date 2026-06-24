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Canada Standings: FIFA World Cup Group B Final Table, Tiebreakers & Scenarios

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Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 12: Jonathan David of Canada lcontrols the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Canada stands a good chance to advance to the next round as the team faces Switzerland to determine the Group B final standings. Heading into the final Group Stage matches, the two teams are tied atop the table.

Yet, Canada holds a sizable three-goal lead on Switzerland in the goal differential category. Thanks to this large goal differential advantage, Canada will likely win Group B with either a victory or draw against Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Switzerland needs a victory in order to have a chance to win the group. All signs point to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar fighting for third place in Group B.

Let’s take a look at the current World Cup Group B standings.

World Cup Standings Group B: Canada & Switzerland Are Fighting to Top the Table

Here’s a look at the current Group B standings. We will update this table once the games have gone final. GD stands for goal differential.

TEAM WINS DRAWS LOSSES GD POINTS
1. Canada 1 1 0 6 4
2. Switzerland 1 1 0 3 4
3. Bosnia 0 1 1 1 1
4. Qatar 0 1 1 1 1

How Can Canada Win Group B?

Canada stands a good chance to win Group B, but Switzerland is a strong opponent. Heading into the Canada-Switzerland game, The Athletic’s computer projections give Canada a 63% to win the group, while Switzerland has a 37% chance to sit atop the table.

Likewise, Canada has a 37% chance to be the Group B runner-up.

Canada Schedule: Who Would the Team Play in Next Round of World Cup?

Even if Canada loses to Switzerland, the team stands a good chance to advance thanks to the sizable goal differential. A win or a draw would officially put Canada atop the Group B table.

There is more good news ahead for Canada if the team can win the group. The Group B winner will play in Vancouver on July 2 against a third-place team from Group E, F, G, I or J.

Algeria is a slight favorite to be the opponent at 26% followed by Iran (22%) and Mo Salah’s Egypt (21%). The Group B runner-up will face the Group A runner-up in Los Angeles on June 28.

South Korea has a 77% chance to be the opponent in this matchup with South Africa a distant second at 17%. Canada’s preference would be to win the group and remain in Vancouver.

The team would then have a chance to play both their Round of 32 and Round of 16 games in Vancouver if Canada is able to make a run.

Canada Manager Jesse Marsch: ‘We Want to Make This a Footballing Nation’

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has been a major talking point throughout the FIFA tournament. This might be part of Marsch’s plans to help grow the sport of soccer in Canada.

“I felt strongly that I could, through my personality, and through the football that I believe in, help continue to evolve the sport in the country to become something that people would really want to be a part of,” Marsch noted, per Yahoo Sports.

“We want to make this a footballing nation, a soccer nation.”

All three host nations (Canada, Mexico and the United States) have had a strong start to the World Cup with both Mexico and the United States winning their groups before the final Group Stage matches.

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Canada Standings: FIFA World Cup Group B Final Table, Tiebreakers & Scenarios

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