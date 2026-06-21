Who Are the Best Players on Cape Verde’s 2026 World Cup Squad?

Cape Verde’s historic 2026 FIFA World Cup squad is built around experienced leaders, including veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, captain Ryan Mendes and midfielder Jamiro Monteiro.

After becoming one of the tournament’s surprise stories, Cape Verde entered the World Cup with a battle-tested core capable of challenging more established soccer powers.

The Blue Sharks qualified for the 2026 tournament as the third-smallest nation ever to compete at a World Cup, according to WorldCupPass.com, with a population of roughly 530,000. Their Group H draw against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia gave them one of the toughest routes through the group stage. They brought a roster anchored by three players who may make this path possible.

Vozinha: Cape Verde’s Goalkeeper and World Cup Phenomenon

Nobody at the 2026 World Cup arrived with a longer road behind them. Josimar Dias, known throughout the football world as Vozinha, turned professional at 25, made his national team debut in 2012, and spent the intervening years grinding through leagues in Angola, Moldova, Cyprus, Slovakia and Portugal. He walked onto the field in Atlanta on June 15 as a 40-year-old making his World Cup debut.

What happened next became one of the tournament’s defining moments. Facing a Spain side ranked No. 2 in the world and loaded with elite European club talent, Vozinha made seven saves and held the reigning European champions to a scoreless draw in Cape Verde’s first-ever World Cup match. Spain attempted 27 shots. None found the net.

“I work all my life for this, for this moment, for this dream,” Vozinha said after the match, as quoted by ESPN. “I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25. I thought about leaving, but I continued because of this dream.”

He was named Man of the Match. His Instagram following climbed from roughly 50,000 before kickoff to nearly 14 million within 24 hours, according to ESPN. Teammate defender Pico Lopes called him a “big legend” who had a “crazy game.” The nickname itself is Portuguese for “little grandmother” and was attached to him by older kids who used to beat him on the pitch. Decades later, it has a different ring.

Ryan Mendes: Cape Verde’s Captain and All-Time Scorer

No player has meant more to Cape Verde’s national program over the last decade and a half than Ryan Mendes. The 36-year-old winger enters the 2026 World Cup as the nation’s all-time leader in both caps and goals with 94 and 22 goals, respectively, both national records. His club career spanned France, England, the UAE and Turkey, with notable stints at Lille and Nottingham Forest.

He described what the qualification meant in characteristically understated terms.

“As time goes on, you begin to realise what you’ve achieved,” Mendes told FIFA.com. “I believe in destiny. I am here because it was meant to be this way.”

Mendes operates primarily as a right winger, providing pace and counterattacking threat in Cape Verde coach Bubista’s 4-2-3-1 system, according to World Soccer Talk. He has also embraced a mentoring role with younger striker Dailon Livramento, who scored four goals during World Cup qualifying. The captain’s presence anchors everything Cape Verde does going forward.

Jamiro Monteiro: Cape Verde’s Rock in Midfield

Jamiro Monteiro arrived at the 2026 World Cup as Cape Verde’s most important midfielder, a box to box operator whose energy and technical quality give the Blue Sharks a way to control games in their compact system. Born in Rotterdam to Cape Verdean immigrant parents, the 32-year-old earned his 50th cap during World Cup qualifying and has built his career across the Netherlands, MLS, and back to the Eredivisie with PEC Zwolle, according to Philadelphia Soccer Now.

American soccer fans may recognize him best from his time with the Philadelphia Union, where he was a central figure in the club’s 2020 Supporters’ Shield season, contributing four goals and four assists in 26 matches. He also contributed two goals and two assists in the Union’s run to the 2021 Concacaf Champions League semifinals, according to Philadelphia Soccer Now.

On the international stage, Monteiro brings passing range, defensive discipline and the kind of work rate Cape Verde’s system demands, linking defense to attack while helping contain elite midfields. His experience in multiple leagues across two continents has prepared him for the World Cup’s highest-pressure moments. Or so he hopes. When Cape Verde faces Uruguay with sights set on a deep run in the 2026 World Cup, Monteiro will be the engine that keeps those hopes running.