Cape Verde Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cape Verde has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the country’s debut at a FIFA World Cup. After seven attempts, the country finally secured its first-ever World Cup qualification.

Head coach and former player Pedro Leitão Brito, better known as Bubista, announced the full squad earlier today. Team captain Ryan Mendes is the natural leader of the team. The 36-year-old Iğdır F.K. striker is the country’s all-time leader in both caps (94) and goals (22). Goalkeeper Vozinha is the oldest player in the squad. The 39-year-old is the vice-captain of the team. Other key players in the squad are Deroy Duarte (Ludogorets Razgrad), Kevin Pina (Krasnodar), Dailon Livramento (Casa Pia), and Garry Mendes Rodrigues (Apollon Limassol).

Full Squad Cape Verde For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Vozinha (Chaves), Márcio Rosa (Montana), CJ dos Santos (San Diego FC)

Defenders: Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Wagner Pina (Trabzonspor), João Paulo (FCSB), Sidny Lopes Cabral (Benfica), Logan Costa (Villarreal CF), Pico (Shamrock Rovers), Kelvin Pires (SJK Seinäjoki), Stopira (Torreense), Diney (Al Bataeh)

Midfielders: Jamiro Monteiro (PEC Zwolle), Telmo Arcanjo (Vitória SC), Yannick Semedo (Farense), Laros Duarte (Puskás Akadémia), Deroy Duarte (Ludogorets Razgrad), Kevin Pina (Krasnodar)

Forwards: Ryan Mendes (Iğdır), Willy Semedo (Omonia Nicosia), Garry Rodrigues (Apollon Limassol), Jovane Cabral (Estrela da Amadora), Nuno da Costa (İstanbul Başakşehir), Dailon Livramento (Casa Pia), Gilson Benchimol (Akron Toyatti), Hélio Varela (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

To qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cape Verde had to take on top favorites Cameroon, Libya, Angola, Mauritius, and Eswatini. Only the group winner qualified directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while the runner-up advanced to a subsequent qualification round. Cape Verde started the qualification with a goalless draw at home against Angola. After a win against Eswatini, they lost 4-1 in Yaoundé against Cameroon. A historic first World Cup appearance seemed like a distant dream. But a four-match winning run, combined with Cameroon drawing against Angola and Eswatini, allowed the Blue Sharks to take over first place by a single point.

Play

On September 9, 2025, Cape Verde took a four-point lead over Cameroon after beating them 1-0 by a goal from Dailon Livramento. One month later, Cape Verde could secure their World Cup ticket by beating Libya in Tripoli. Libya twice held a surprising two-goal cushion, but Cape Verde fought back to rescue a 3-3 draw on the road. Because Cameroon won at Mauritius and had a better goal difference, the Blue Sharks couldn’t settle for a draw in their final game at home against Eswatini. On October 13, 2025, Cape Verde qualified for their first-ever FIFA World Cup after beating Eswatini 3-0. In hindsight, even a loss would’ve qualified the Cape Verdeans because Cameroon drew at home against Angola.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Cape Verde is part of Group H. The Cape Verdeans open their World Cup on June 15 in Atlanta, Georgia, where they will meet the 2010 champions, Spain. Six days later, they head to Miami, Florida, to take on two-time champions Uruguay. On June 26, they head to Houston, Texas, to play their final group game against Saudi Arabia. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Cape Verde Schedule