Cape Verde World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

Few people can believe that Cape Verde, out of all nations, was one to tie with Spain 0-0 in one of the most jaw-dropping results of the 2026 World Cup thus far. For Cape Verde to only give up one foul against Spain is simply ridiculous, and they made it clear that they’re here to compete

“The fact we were there for our country just made it so much more special,” Cape Verde’s Ed Lopes said. “Man, the hugs. You just felt so much warmth … The smile’s just bigger. It’s like a huge, huge smile.”

That said, here’s a full list of Cape Verde’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Cape Verde World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Cape Verde World Cup squad, also known as Tubarões Azuis.

Goalkeepers:

CJ Dos Santos, 25 (age), San Diego (club) – #23 (kit number)

Márcio Rosa, 29, Montana – #12

Vozinha, 40, G.D. Chaves – #1

Defenders:

Diney Borges, 31, – #3

Logan Costa, 25, Villarreal – #5

Pico Lopes, 34, Shamrock Rovers FC – #4

Sidny Lopes Cabral, 23, Benfica – #13

Steven Moreira, 31, Columbus Crew – #22

Wagner Pina, 23, Trabzonspor – #24

Kelvin Pires, 26, SJK Seinäjoki – #25

Stopira, 38, SCU Torrense – #2

Midfielders:

Telmo Arcanjo, 24, Vitória Guimarães – #18

Jovane Cabral, 28, Estrela Amadora – #7

Nuno da Costa, 35, Basaksehir FK – #21

Deroy Duarte, 26, Ludogorets – #14

Laros Duarte, 29, Puskas AFC – #15

João Paulo, 28, FCSB – #8

Jamiro Monteiro, 32, Zwolle – #10

Kevin Pina, 29, Krasnodar – #6

Yannick Semedo, 30, Farense – #16

Forwards:

Gilson Benchimol, 24, Akron Togliatti – #9

Garry Rodrigues, 35, Apollon Limassol – #11

Dailon Livramento, 25, Casa Pia – #19

Willy Semedo, 32, Omonia Nicosia – #17

Hélio Varela, 24, Maccabi Tel Aviv – #26

Ryan Mendes, 36, Igdir FK – #20

Average Age: 29.3 Average Height: 5’10” Average Weight: 166.3 lbs

Vozinha Reaches Superstardem

To think that at 40 years old, Cape Verde’s starting goalkeeper Vozinha would go from around 50,000 followers on Instagram to over 15 million (as of June 21st) for his performance against Spain is insane.

“He was overwhelmed with emotion,” Cape Verde manager Bubista said. “He is quite an experienced player and has struggled throughout all of these years to be here at this world stage. It was also a cry of resilience.”

“I have worked my whole life for this moment,” Vozinha added. “I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving, but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match, but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people.”

Let’s see if he can continue to put on a masterclass in Cape Verde’s next two matches against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.