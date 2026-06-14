The saga between Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti and striker Endrick ravels on as the decision to leave Endrick off the starting 11 in the opening World Cup match against Morocco has created a topic of conversation among fans.

Endrick, 19, hasn’t enjoyed playing under Ancelotti, which stems back to his days at Real Madrid. Amid frustrations with not getting adequate playing time, Endrick is now on loan at Lyon, away from Ancelotti, who has denied the allegations that he told Endrick to leave Real Madrid if he wants to play at the 2026 World Cup.

“He’s a very important player because he’s one of the talents to have come out of Brazilian football,” Ancelotti told Diario AS.

“We’re evaluating him. But it’s not true that I said Endrick should leave Real Madrid to go to the World Cup. That’s a matter between Real Madrid and the player. He needs to talk to the club and make the best decision for himself and for Real Madrid.”

Carlo Ancelotti Sends Blunt Message on Endrick Benched Decision During World Cup

When asked after the 1-1 draw against Morocco about the decision to bench Endrick, Ancelotti responded with a blunt response.

“I am not gonna comment on individual players. I am here to talk about the team.”

Instead, Brazil went with Brentford’s Igor Thiago as the team’s starting striker. For the most part, Thiago was ineffective up front, and the team lacked the manpower necessary to net three points against Morocco.

Sporting News’ Kyle Bonn wrote more on why Endrick didn’t play for Brazil against Morocco.

“With Igor Thiago struggling throughout his hour of time on the pitch, calls for the introduction of Endrick have grown louder. Former Brazil international Felipe Melo, for example, spoke on SporTV show Selecao Copa after the match to say he was confused why Endrick didn’t see the field. With Igor Thiago starting the match and struggling, Carlo Ancelotti decided to call upon Matheus Cunha off the bench to give the team better link-up play.”

What is Neymar’s Injury Status?

According to Carlo Ancelotti, Neymar, who was sidelined for Brazil’s opening match due to a calf injury, could return for the team’s next match against Haiti on Friday, June 19th.

“Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible,” Ancelotti said. “Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week. When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team.”

ESPN’s Adriana Garcia added that Neymar doesn’t believe his injury will be a problem.

“Despite Neymar’s optimism, Brazil’s medical staff is taking a cautious approach to the player’s condition and has drawn up a specific programme for him,” Garcia wrote.

It looks like Ancelotti could shake things up front for Brazil in their next matchup against Haiti.