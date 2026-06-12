Chris Richards’ Injury News: Will the USMNT Star Play Today vs. Paraguay?

All eyes are on USA defender Chris Richards amid an ankle injury, putting his playing status against Paraguay in question ahead of the USMNT’s opening game. Richards has been sidelined with an ankle injury forcing the star to miss the end of Crystal Palace’s season.

The United States have been quiet about the team’s plans for Richards during the World Cup. Richards emphasized that he feels ready to play against Paraguay, but manager Mauricio Pochettino declined to reveal whether the defender will start against Paraguay.

“I’m ready,” Richards told reporters on June 10, per ESPN. “I mean, it’s the World Cup, so I’m going to make myself ready regardless. I’m feeling good. Maybe a little swollen, but nothing tape can’t help.

“… I wouldn’t put myself in a position if I didn’t think that I could do everything 100%. I mean, I think part of playing this sport is you’re going to have some pain at some point, and I’m totally OK with that as long as functionally I’m good. That’s the No. 1 thing for me.”

Here’s what you need to know about Richards’ injury and playing status against Paraguay.

USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino on Chris Richards: ‘We Will Decide If He Starts… Or Is on the Bench’

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Pochettino hinted that Richards will be available in today’s opening game versus Paraguay. Yet, Pochettino left the door open for Richards to potentially come off the bench against Paraguay instead of his normal starting spot.

“I think we celebrate that at the start of the competition we have 26 players available to be selected,” Pochettino said of Richards, per Yahoo Sports. “He is available to be selected, and then we will decide if he starts from the beginning of the game or is on the bench.

“But I think we celebrate that our medical state and performance (team) worked really hard on the recovery. It’s a really good feeling to have 26 players available.”



USA Star Chris Richards Admitted to ‘Fearing the Worst’ on Injury Ahead of World Cup

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Christian Pulisic may be the face of United States soccer, but Richards could be the most important player heading into the World Cup. The USMNT defense was leaky in recent friendlies and the hope is that Richards can return to play at a high level.

Richards’ injury sparked immediate concern from USMNT fans with the World Cup just weeks away at the time the star went down. Even Richards admitted to “fearing the worst” following the injury. Richards missed the 2022 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

“When I first came out with the injury, I was pretty devastated, and I was honestly fearing the worst,” Richards noted, per ESPN. “But I kind of forced myself back on the pitch to prove to myself that it was doable.

“So, for me, once I finally got the diagnosis, it was, ‘All right, how do I get ready for this game against Paraguay?’ And that’s what I’ve been doing in 24 hours, been doing recovery, been doing whatever it takes to be available for this first game.”