Christian Pulisic is looking to make the mark of his career as the United States men’s soccer team plays in the World Cup Round of 32, and his ex-girlfriend is making a big splash of her own.

Pulisic is fresh off what appeared to be a bitter split with partner Alexa Melton, including some apparent accusations of infidelity. The two parted ways just before the start of the World Cup, with Pulisic heading off to represent his country and Melton reaching a career mark in her own athletic career.

Melton is a professional golfer on the Epson Tour, making a career mark just weeks after the couple broke up. The 25-year-old has only finished in the money for two events, including the Island Resort Championship presented by Delta County Chamber at the end of June. She finished tied for No. 31, earning $1,808.

The couple had dated for years before breaking up in April, with Melton appearing to lob an accusation that he was on dating apps before they had even split up.

“This generational fumble will be studied for years to come, Mans was on Raya before it even ended,” Melton wrote in a since-deleted comment, referring to an exclusive dating app.

Melton later walked back the comment, saying it was taken out of context and that she was not accusing Pulisic of cheating. Pulisic later told People magazine that he was grateful for their time together.

“I only look at her in the most positive way,” Pulisic said. “She was a lot of fun, and she supported me in every way. She wanted to push me to enjoy my life a little bit more and do things with her and do things just in general. And I was grateful for that.”

The U.S. Men’s National Team captain declined to further discuss the relationship in the Time interview.

Melton implied that the two had broken up on April 6.