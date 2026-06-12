Christian Pulisic Gets Notable Player Comparison From Former Team USA Teammate

As Team USA prepares to open its World Cup schedule against Paraguay, all eyes will be on Christian Pulisic.

The 27-year-old winger is already one of the greatest American soccer players of all time. Pulisic has won a record four U.S. Player of the Year awards — tied for the most with Landon Donovan — and is the most prominent American soccer player playing overseas where he currently stars for AC Milan.

As Team USA begins its 2026 World Cup schedule, they do so with heightened expectations. The United States will host the World Cup for the first time since 1994 and have their best shot at advancing deep in the modern era. The furthest Team USA has ever advanced is the quarterfinals.

Pulisic — who will be playing in his second World Cup — has more pressure than any of the players on Team USA’s roster. When it comes to legacy, this is a defining moment for the Pennsylvania native.

Shaq Moore, who teamed with Pulisic on the 2022 Team USA squad, knows better than anybody what the star winger brings to the table. When asked to make a player comparison for Pulisic, the FC Dallas right-back actually compared him to Donovan. Donovan is tied for the Team USA goals record at 57 — with Clint Dempsey — and is the second-most capped player in program history.

“I think he’s very similar with Landon, the typical kind of comparison they usually get, just the speed that he plays with, kind of be able to cut bu players, and how clinical he is,” said Moore in a one-on-one interview. “But yeah, I think the way he glides by players and I think it’s definitely his most dangerous trait, because he’s not scared of anyone, not scared to do his thing, he plays loosely, and when he does that, I think he’s one of the best kind of winners in the world.”

Shaq Moore Reveals Christian Pulisic’s Best Trait

Moore also mentioned that Pulisic’s best trait is his ability to glide by players.

“The way he glides by players,” said Moore. “Even the other day when he had the assist to Sergino Dest (against Senegal), just being able to just glide and push by a guy and accelerate, those traits are definitely world class.”

This is obviously a huge moment for Pulisic as he looks to cement his legacy in international competition. Team USA is considered slight favorites in their group with the likes of Turkey, Paraguay and Australia.

Team USA winning their group and advancing to at least the quarterfinals would go a long way towards lifting Pulisic’s legacy and possibly cementing himself as the greatest American soccer player of all time.

Clint Dempsey’s Advice to Christian Pulisic: Believe in Yourself

Clint Dempsey knows all about what it takes to succeed at the international level for Team USA. When talking about the greatest American players ever, Dempsey is up there with Donovan. Dempsey is tied for the most goals in international competition (57) and is the nation’s fourth-most capped player.

He also happens to be a friend of Pulisic’s. Pulisic recently broke a long goal-less streak in Team USA’s 3-2 friendly win over Senegal just prior to the start of the World Cup. It ended a drought that had started dating back to December of 2025.

When asked what advice he can give Pulisic, he said “just keep believing in yourself.”

“There’s not much advice to really give him,” said Dempsey. “Just keep believing in yourself, stay confident, don’t let outside noise affect you. There’s a reason why you’ve been so successful and continue to do the things that got you where you were. There’s not much real advice I’d give him. Just stay confident in himself, and know when you get knocked down, keep getting back up, and he’s someone that shows that.”

If Pulisic can play to his level of potential, Team USA could be one of the sleepers in this tournament.