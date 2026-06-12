Christian Pulisic, Ex-Girlfriend Alexa Melton Announced Personal News Before World Cup

Christian Pulisic and ex-girlfriend Alexa Melton’s recent breakup took an unfortunate turn months before the World Cup. Back in April, Melton hinted on social media that the two were no longer together.

Melton had appeared in Pulisic’s docu-series with CBS Sports, but it appears the two are no longer an item. Things got messy after Melton implied Pulisic was on a dating app in a now deleted comment.

“Mans was on Raya (dating app) before it even ended,” Melton said in April in a now-deleted Instagram comment, per People.

Melton later responded to fans’ cheating allegations amid her comment.

“I’ve made some comments on a private matter and it’s been taken out of context,” Melton detailed in an April Instagram Story, per The Independent. “I received false info.

“He is not a cheater. Any narrative beyond that is not mine. Out of respect for Christian’s and my privacy, I will not speak further regarding this matter.”

Here’s what you need to know about Pulisic and Melton.

USMNT Star Christian Pulisic on Ex-Girlfriend Alexa Melton: ‘I Only Look at Her in the Most Positive Way’

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Pulisic has been mostly quiet about the former couple’s breakup. During a May 7, interview with Time’s Sean Gregory, Pulisic noted that he still thinks of his ex-girlfriend in “the most positive way.”

“I only look at her in the most positive way,” Pulisic said of Melton following the breakup. “She was a lot of fun, and she supported me in every way.

“She wanted to push me to enjoy my life a little bit more and do things with her and do things just in general. And I was grateful for that.”

Christian Pulisic’s Ex-Girlfriend Alexa Melton Is a Pro Golfer

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Pulisic and Melton shared a bond in their love for athletics. Melton is a professional golfer and graduated from USC in 2023.

Like Pulisic, Melton has a brand deal with Puma.

“Been away for a bit but coming back with gratitude for everything that pro golf entails,” Melton noted in a May 17, Instagram post. “The good, the bad, the ugly, it’s all part of the journey. That’s life and as cliche as it is, golf really does teach you how to handle the curveballs life throws your way- how to adapt, grow, be resilient, handle your emotions.

“I didn’t know if I was going to compete this year, mentally and physically, but I’m proud of the fight so far. And that’s my focus going forward, fighting to show up each day as the best version of me.”

Tyler Adams on Christian Pulisic Amid World Cup: ‘I Can’t Even Imagine the Weight That’s on His Shoulders’

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Melton and Pulisic unfortunately both experienced their private life being played out in public. Pulisic’s USA teammate Tyler Adams, who is also no stranger to the spotlight as a standout player at Bournemouth, is sympathetic towards his star teammate.

“I can’t even imagine the weight that’s on his shoulders,” Adams said of Pulisic, per Yahoo Sports. “From such a young age, he was the hope of American soccer.”