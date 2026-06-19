Will Christian Pulisic Play vs. Australia? USMNT Teammate Weighs In

The United States men’s national team opened its home World Cup with a convincing result. Mauricio Pochettino’s side scored three times before halftime against Paraguay and completed a 4-1 victory in its first Group D match.

Australia arrives in Seattle with three points of its own. Friday’s winner would take an important step toward controlling the group before the final round of matches.

The Americans have almost a full squad to choose from. The uncertainty surrounds the player their attack depends on most.

McKennie Addresses Pulisic’s Push to Play

Weston McKennie was asked after USMNT training on Pulisic’s availability for the game.

“Hopefully he can be there tomorrow. I know he really wants to be and he’s doing everything he can,” McKennie said.

McKennie added that the medical side of the question was better directed elsewhere, joking that he was in his own ‘la la land.’

Pulisic wants the game. The staff is working with him. The final decision still belongs to his calf.

What Pochettino Said About It

Pochettino confirmed Thursday that Pulisic had improved since leaving the Paraguay match at halftime.

The USMNT planned to make its decision after the coaching and performance staffs reviewed his condition. Pochettino stopped short of declaring him available, but he indicated that Pulisic should return for the following group match if Australia comes too soon.

“He was training individually the whole week….we have a meeting with our medical staff. We will assess the whole group, and tomorrow we will communicate. He’s evolving and much better from Friday. We will see. If not available tomorrow, he’ll be back for Turkey.”

The question is no longer whether Pulisic’s World Cup is in danger. It is whether Friday represents an unnecessary risk when the United States expects to need him deeper into the tournament.

Pulisic is also the only player carrying an availability doubt. Everyone else is healthy enough to be considered.

USMNT Would Have to Change Without Him

The United States has attacking options, but replacing Pulisic would require more than exchanging one winger for another.

Brenden Aaronson could add pressing and movement. Malik Tillman could move into a more advanced role, allowing Pochettino to strengthen the midfield behind him.

Tim Weah offers direct running, while Gio Reyna could provide another source of creativity.

Each option changes the shape or emphasis of the attack. None gives the USMNT Pulisic’s complete combination of ball-carrying, chance creation and finishing.

That does not mean the Americans cannot beat Australia without him. It means they would have to do it differently.

Final Word for the USMNT

Pulisic wants to play, and he is doing everything he can to give Pochettino a decision.

The progress is encouraging. The uncertainty remains.

Desire is not the question. Readiness is.