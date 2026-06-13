Christian Pulisic Sends Concerning Message on Injury Before USA-Australia Game

Everything went right for the United States’ during the team’s opening World Cup match against Paraguay, except for USMNT star Christian Pulisic sustaining an injury. Initially during the broadcast, Fox reported that Pulisic did not appear to be injured after being subbed out of the game at halftime.

Following the United States’ 4-1 victory, Pulisic revealed that he is dealing with a calf injury. The good news is that the early signs indicate the injury does not appear to be major, but it is still less than ideal for a team’s star player to be dealing with health issue so early in the World Cup.

“I just got a bit of a kick in the first half, so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing,” Pulisic said of the injury after the game, per Backheeled’s Joseph Lowery. “I’m taking a little bit of precautions today, but I’m hoping I’ll be fine in the next few days.

“My calf area. But I’ve had similar things before, and yeah, I’m staying positive.”

Christian Pulisic’s Injury: USA Star ‘Could Not Walk’ After 1st Half

The United States leading 3-0 at halftime made the decision on Pulisic’s status a bit easier for USA manager Mauricio Pochettino. Hopefully, the United States is simply being precautious with Pulisic’s injury, and it does not lead to the star being sidelined.

Pochettino revealed that the injury came prior to the first World Cup game during a training session, and it sounds like the issue flared up again during the match. The USMNT manager noted that Pulisic “could not walk” at the end of the first half.

“He received a kick before today (too) in a training session, we hope it’s not a big issue,” Pochettino explained, per The Athletic’s Tom Bogert. “When he finished the first half, he could not walk.”

Will Christian Pulisic Play in USA-Australia Game?

Both Pochettino and Pulisic indicated the hope is that the star will play against Australia on Friday, June 19. Pulisic admitted that there is a chance he could miss the match.

“I got a bit of a kick to the back of my calf, but I’m hoping it’s nothing serious at all,” Pulisic told Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi on June 13. “So yeah, I’m going to do everything, I’ll be back for the next one.

“… I’m going to give everything I can to be back, that’s for sure. So I’m not going to give you 100% (certainty on playing status), but yeah, I’ll be there.”

Pochettino described himself as “hopeful” about Pulisic’s status for the USA-Australia game. If Pulisic is forced to miss time, the USA could potntially turn to Ricardo Pepi in the star’s absence.

“We’re hopeful the next game he’ll be available,” Pochettino noted, per The Athletic.