Christian Pulisic Injury Update: Team USA Gets Good News After Star Subbed Out

Team USA star Christian Pulisic caused some concern after he was subbed out during the team’s game against Paraguay, but there is some good news on his status.

There was no explanation as to why Team USA decided to send Pulisic to the bench after the first half, with some immediate speculation that he may have suffered an injury. The team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half, so the decision to bench Pulisic could have been a measure of caution from the American team.

No Obvious Injury for Christian Pulisic

Pulisic was taken out after the first half, but the Fox Sports broadcast noted that he looked toward the friends and family section just before the second half started to indicate that he was good.

The broadcast team added that Pulisic was seen being up and active around the bench during the second half, with Team USA opening up a 3-0 lead before Paraguay got on the board to cut the lead to 3-1.

Reporter Victoria Hernandez of USA Today added that there was no obvious injury for Pulisic.

“Christian Pulisic was subbed off to start the second half of USA’s first 2026 World Cup match against Paraguay on Friday, June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Sebastian Berhalter replaced the winger,” Hernandez reported. “The United States was up 3-0. The FOX broadcast said he motioned to his family that he’s OK, and there was no obvious injury before the half.”

The team was expected to share more information after the game about Pulisic’s status and the decision to bench him.

Christian Pulisic Ready to Lead Team USA

The 27-year-old Pulisic embraced the responsibility that came with leading the American team, telling reporters this week that it was “what I’ve always wanted.” Pulisic added that he didn’t feel significant pressure compared to past appearances on the U.S. national team.

“I don’t feel a difference in weight,” Pulisic said, via The Associated Press. “I’m not sure. Maybe less. I just feel like there’s so many good players around me. I genuinely don’t feel like I have to do anything on my own. I’m going to give it the best I can. I want to help the team, and they expect a lot out of me, but with the guys I have around me, it makes it a lot easier for me.”

Team USA coach Mauricio Pochettino said that while the team expects Pulisic to take on an important role, the team’s philosophy is bigger than any individual player.

“Of course he needs to be an important player for us in the competition,” Pochettino said, via The Associated Press. “(But) I think what we’ve learned after a year and a half is that the badge of the national team and the culture with this country is more important than any name, any player or any coach. That is a principal thing that we (believe), and from there, if you have talent and quality, you can perform on that platform.”