Is Christian Pulisic Playing vs. Turkey? Latest News on USMNT Star

Christian Pulisic is expected to be available for the United States men’s national team against Turkey, but that does not necessarily mean the USMNT star will start.

U.S. Soccer said Pulisic is “available for selection” for the Group D finale, while Mauricio Pochettino had not yet decided whether the AC Milan attacker would open the match or come off the bench. That distinction matters because Pulisic is coming back from a calf issue, the U.S. has already won the group and the Americans’ bigger priority is having him ready for the knockout stage.

Pulisic missed the USMNT’s 2-0 win over Australia after aggravating the calf problem in the tournament-opening win over Paraguay. He has since returned to the field and told reporters he was feeling good, but ESPN reported that Pulisic said he was “probably not ready” to play 90 minutes against Turkey.

That makes this less of a simple yes-or-no injury call and more of a minutes-management decision.

Christian Pulisic Is Available, But the USMNT Has a Bigger Decision

The most important update is that Pulisic has not been ruled out. U.S. Soccer’s official pre-match story said the forward is available, and Pulisic said he had been touching the ball every day while working his way back.

Pochettino’s remaining decision is how much risk is worth taking in a match that no longer affects the Group D standings. The U.S. has already secured first place in the group, while Turkey has been eliminated. That makes Thursday’s match unusual: it is still a World Cup game, but it is not a must-win game for advancement.

There are three realistic outcomes for Pulisic.

He could start and play a controlled shift, likely with a minutes cap. He could come off the bench to rebuild rhythm without asking him to carry a full workload. Or Pochettino could decide that even limited minutes are unnecessary with the Round of 32 approaching.

The bench scenario may be the cleanest compromise. It would give Pulisic game action after missing Australia without forcing him to handle the physical load of a start.

Why the Turkey Match Still Matters for Pulisic

The safest argument is to rest Pulisic completely. The U.S. does not need the result to win the group, and calf injuries can become more complicated if a player returns too aggressively.

But there is also a real soccer argument for using him.

Pulisic was involved in both of the USMNT’s first two goals in the 4-1 win over Paraguay before missing the Australia match. The U.S. attack has moved forward without him, but Pulisic remains the team’s most important attacking player and one of the few Americans capable of changing a knockout match with one action.

A short appearance against Turkey could help him regain timing before the next round. That matters more than the final score.

The other clue is how Pochettino is handling the rest of the roster. He already made clear that Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams and Folarin Balogun are unlikely to start because they are carrying yellow cards. Another booking would trigger a suspension risk, so Pochettino called it an unnecessary gamble to expose them from the start.

That rotation logic applies to Pulisic in a different way. He is not being managed because of a yellow-card issue; he is being managed because of fitness.

When Will We Know If Pulisic Starts?

The final answer will come with the official USMNT starting lineup.

Until then, the most accurate status is: Pulisic is available, but not confirmed as a starter. That should be the top-line update until U.S. Soccer releases the XI.

Once the lineup is announced, the update should be simple:

If Pulisic starts, the story becomes about Pochettino choosing rhythm over full rest.

If Pulisic is on the bench, the story becomes about a controlled return and a likely second-half appearance.

If Pulisic is not in the matchday squad or does not play, the story becomes about preserving him for the Round of 32.

The U.S. does not need Pulisic to beat Turkey to advance. It needs him right for what comes next. That is why his status against Turkey is less about whether he can play at all and more about how carefully the USMNT wants to bring him back.