World Cup Star Christian Pulisic Addressed Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors

Team USA star Christian Pulisic is getting plenty of attention during the World Cup, including the swirling rumors around his relationship that he was forced to address last year.

Pulisic and longtime girlfriend Alexa Melton split up just weeks before the start of this year’s World Cup, ending in some controversy as she appeared to make claims of infidelity. That came months after Pulisic addressed a rumor that he was dating a famous American actress.

Christian Pulisic Shot Down Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors

At the time they split in April, Melton appeared to suggest that Pulisic had already jumped on the exclusive dating app Raya before they broke up. Though Melton later walked it back and stressed that she was not accusing Pulisic of cheating, it is not the first time he faced public rumors of infidelity.

Pulisic had been the target of cheating rumors late last year, when reports surfaced that he was dating actress Sydney Sweeney. The men’s soccer star took to social media to push aside the rumors.

“Please stop with the made up stories about my personal life,” Pulisic wrote in his Instagram stories, via the New York Post. “Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people’s lives.”

Pulisic even took to the comment section of another Instagram post saying he was dating the actress, shooting down the reports.

“Fake news guys let’s stop with the silly rumor,” he added.

Christian Pulisic Made Statement After Breakup

Pulisic had some good things to say about his former partner, saying he enjoyed his time with Melton.

“I only look at her in the most positive way,” Pulisic said in an interview with Time. “She was a lot of fun, and she supported me in every way. She wanted to push me to enjoy my life a little bit more and do things with her and do things just in general. And I was grateful for that.”

Pulisic appeared focused on leading his team to the World Cup as one of the best — and most high-profile — players. Earlier this year, he addressed the responsibility and said he was ready for it.

“You guys want me to feel the pressure, that’s for sure,” Pulisic said, via The Athletic. “There’s pressure. It’s a World Cup. It’s not because of my position in the team or anything. I’m used to this. I wouldn’t want to be in any other position. I’m so lucky. I feel privileged to be in this position. There’s pressure. I feel it. Yes, it’s there. But it’s nothing that I can’t handle.”

Pulisic added that he was happy to be in position to take that pressure, noting that his Team USA teammates were ready as well.

“I’m gonna attack it head on,” he said. “We are as a team. I don’t need to do it by myself. That’s the beauty of it. … I have a whole team behind me, the staff, a country of fans, and I’m just going to do the best I can. That’s all I can do.”