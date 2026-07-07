USA’s Christian Pulisic Makes Personal Admission on Lionel Messi Amid World Cup

Christian Pulisic is enjoying the United States’ run in the World Cup on home soil. It is hard to watch any World Cup game and not see Pulisic’s face during the breaks in action.

Pulisic is one of the stars of Michelob Ultra’s World Cup commercial featuring Lionel Messi. During the commercial, Pulisic challenges Messi to a game for a round of Michelob Ultras.

While shooting the commercial, Pulisic was asked who he would most like to play with the post-match first round on the line. Pulisic has his aim set high targeting a match against Messi.

“I think Lionel Messi would be pretty cool,” Pulisic told Michelob Ultra in an exclusive interview provided to Heavy Sports.

For those wondering, the United States would need to make a deep World Cup run for Pulisic to face Messi in an actual game. The USA and Argentina are on opposite sides of the World Cup bracket, which means both teams would have to make the final for Pulsic to square off against Messi.

This match would be for a round of Ultras and then some.

Christian Pulisic on USA Hosting World Cup: ‘It’s a Dream Come True’

Ahead of the World Cup, Pulisic reflected on how the FIFA tournament could impact the growth of soccer in the United States. Pulisic outlined what he has been looking forward to about playing in America.

“I think the sport is really starting to take off,” Pulisic explained. “I mean, in the last 10 years since I’ve been in Europe, it’s getting so much bigger. And I think a World Cup in the US is only going to take that to another level.

“And for me, it’s the best sport in the world. So getting to kind of share that and hopefully some Americans get to see that. It’s really exciting,” Pulisic added.

“… I mean, a World Cup on home soil, for me, there’s really nothing like it. It’s a dream come true. I would start with I’m most looking forward to just having my family and friends at the games.”

Christian Pulsic on Leo Messi: ‘His Decision-Making Is One of the Best’

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Pulisic has been an admirer of Messi long before appearing with the icon in the Michelob Ultra commercial. Ahead of the quarterfinals, Messi has already notched seven goals to extend his lead for the most in World Cup history.

Ironically, Pulisic discussed Messi’s consistency during his own hot streak, but the USMNT striker would turn cold in 2026 during the end of AC Milan’s season.

“Yeah, I think it’s understanding the right times to take risks as well,” Pulisic told Serie A during an October 4, 2025, interview. “I think what he does so well is there’s times when you’re feeling even more confident than others.

“You know, right now, it’s easy to talk about scoring goals. I’ve scored, a lot of goals this season, but there will be stretches when they don’t come as easy. And you have to be ready for those moments,” Pulisic added.

“… I think Messi just, I mean, he’s a master of that. He knows when to take it himself. He knows when to provide for his teammates. Yeah, his decision-making is one of the best.”