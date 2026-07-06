Christian Pulisic’s Ex-Girlfriend, Alexa Melton, Sends Message Amid World Cup

Christian Pulisic does not have a wife, but the USA star went through a very public breakup with ex-girlfriend, Alexa Melton, in the months leading up to the World Cup. The good news is that Pulisic and Melton both appear to be in a good place.

While Pulisic is leading the USMNT to World Cup success, Melton has been focused on her career as a professional golfer. Melton took to Instagram to give fans an update about her life on the golf course.

“Back to back birdie eagle finishes, call me a bouncy ball the way I bounce back,” Melton noted in a July 1, message on Instagram. “No but all jokes and golf score aside, I’m encouraged by the ways I’m growing as a person. I didn’t realize how mean and hard I was on myself until I started paying attention.

“My identity has always been shaky because of how much I adapt to my environments and let them influence how I see myself. Adaptability is a great trait but having an unshakeable identity is what I’m striving after🤍.”

Here’s what you need to know about Pulisic and Melton.

USA Star Christian Pulisic Is ‘Grateful’ for Ex-Girlfriend, Alexa Melton, Despite Breakup

Melton has a large social media following with 143,000 Instagram followers and counting. The golfer’s brand deals include Puma and Cobra Golf.

Pulisic has been mostly quiet about the breakup. Time’s Sean Gregory reported that Pulisic and Melton were no longer together when the outlet did a feature interview on the USA star in February.

Pulisic declined to reveal the reason for the split, but spoke highly about Melton in his only comments regarding the breakup.

“I only look at her in the most positive way,” Pulisic explained to Time in a May 7, interview. “She was a lot of fun, and she supported me in every way.

“She wanted to push me to enjoy my life a little bit more and do things with her and do things just in general. And I was grateful for that.”

Christian Pulisic’s Ex-Girlfriend, Alexa, Considered Stepping Away From Golf

The former couple’s breakup took a turn after Melton indicated Pulisic was on a dating app. Melton later backtracked noting her comments about Pulisic had been “taken out of context,” per People.

Back in May, Melton penned a lengthy heartfelt message admitting that she considered stepping away from golf.

“Been away for a bit but coming back with gratitude for everything that pro golf entails,” Melton explained in a May 17, Instagram post. “The good, the bad, the ugly, it’s all part of the journey. That’s life and as cliche as it is, golf really does teach you how to handle the curveballs life throws your way- how to adapt, grow, be resilient, handle your emotions.

“I didn’t know if I was going to compete this year, mentally and physically, but I’m proud of the fight so far. And that’s my focus going forward, fighting to show up each day as the best version of me,” Melton added.

“There’s a lot on my mind, a lot I want to say, but I’m thankful for you guys who reach out with encouraging messages, I’m appreciative of the people in my corner. 💗”