Christian Pulisic’s Message on Ex-Girlfriend, Alexa Melton, Will Surprise USA Fans

It has been all smiles for Christian Pulisic during the USA’s run in the World Cup, but the star is just months removed from a very public breakup with ex-girlfriend Alexa Melton. The couple announced their breakup in April, and Pulisic has mostly remained quiet about the split.

During a May 7, 2026, interview with Time’s Sean Gregory, Pulisic attempted to take the high road when discussing his ex-girlfriend. Pulisic noted that he still views Melton “in the most positive way” despite the split.

“I only look at her in the most positive way,” Pulisic explained. “She was a lot of fun, and she supported me in every way.

“She wanted to push me to enjoy my life a little bit more and do things with her and do things just in general. And I was grateful for that.”

Here’s what you need to know about Pulisic and Melton.

Christian Pulisic Did Not Reveal the Reason for Breakup With Ex-Girlfriend, Alexa Melton

While the former couple’s split went viral in April, Pulisic and Melton were no longer together in February, according to Time. Pulisic declined to reveal the specific reason for the split.

Back in April, Melton issued an apology after her social media comments were “taken out of context” regarding Pulisic’s presence on a dating app, per People.

“A 2024 Paramount+ docuseries on Pulisic spotlighted his relationship with pro golfer Alexa Melton,” Gregory wrote in a May 7, story titled, “‘I Plan on Scoring Goals.’ How Christian Pulisic Is Facing the World Cup Pressure.”

“But as of our February meeting, the pair had broken up. … He declines to go any deeper on the source of the split.”

Christian Pulisic’s Ex-Girlfriend, Alexa Melton, Is a Pro Golfer Who Has Brand Deals with Puma & Cobra

Pulisic and Melton shared a passion for athletics. Melton is a professional golfer who graduated from USC.

Like the soccer star, Melton has brand deals with Puma as well as Cobra Golf. While Pulisic has been thriving at the World Cup, Melton is hitting the course.

Alexa Melton After Breakup With USMNT Star Christian Pulisic: ‘I’m Appreciative of the People in My Corner’

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Back in May, Melton posted a lengthy Instagram message admitting that life has been challenging. While the former couple dominated headlines during the spring, both parties appear to be in a good place.

“Been away for a bit but coming back with gratitude for everything that pro golf entails,” Melton wrote in a May 17, post. “The good, the bad, the ugly, it’s all part of the journey. That’s life and as cliche as it is, golf really does teach you how to handle the curveballs life throws your way- how to adapt, grow, be resilient, handle your emotions.

“I didn’t know if I was going to compete this year, mentally and physically, but I’m proud of the fight so far. And that’s my focus going forward, fighting to show up each day as the best version of me,” Melton continued.

“There’s a lot on my mind, a lot I want to say, but I’m thankful for you guys who reach out with encouraging messages, I’m appreciative of the people in my corner. 💗”