Cody Gakpo & Girlfriend, Noa, Announce Tragic Personal News Amid World Cup

Netherlands standout Cody Gakpo has been one of the stars of the World Cup, but the winger is playing with a heavy heart. Gakpo and girlfriend, Noa van der Bij, announced that the couple recently had a miscarriage.

Ahead of Netherlands’ Round of 32 game against Morocco, Gakpo announced the news via his Instagram Story.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our family,” Gakpo noted in an Instagram Story during the World Cup which reposted van der Bij’s announcement, per People. “We kindly ask for privacy and space. Thank you for understanding.”

Van der Bij posted the initial announcement to her Instagram Story.

“With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy,” van der Bij explained, via People.

“Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son.”

Cody Gakpo & Partner, Noa van der Bij, Announced Their Pregnancy in May

The couple initially announced their pregnancy in May 30, Instagram post. Gakpo and van der Bij are also the proud parents to one son, Samuel.

“Our little family is growing 🤍,” van der Bij said at the time. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

Cody Gakpo Is Expected to Play in the Netherlands-Morocco Match

Gakpo opted to remain with the Netherlands team and has been one of the squad’s best players, scoring two goals thus far in the World Cup. Prior to the tragic news, van der Bij had been giving fans a glimpse of life in the United States during the World Cup.



The Netherlands is expecting Gakpo to play against Morocco in the Round of 32 match.

“We have done what was within our power in terms of support, as players, as staff,” Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman said of the tragedy, per NBC News. “Of course, the first few days he had the freedom to go out to his family and be with them.

“He dealt with it very well; there was never a moment where he said, ‘I want to go back, I want to be with the family.’”

Cody Gakpo & Girlfriend, Noa, Are Also the Proud Parents to Son, Samuel

Van der Bij frequently gives fans a look at the couple’s life off the pitch. Back in 2025, Gakpo’s partner took to Instagram to celebrate their son’s birthday.

“One year ago, you came into our lives and changed everything in the most beautiful way,” van der Bij remarked in an April 25, 2025, Instagram post. “Today we celebrate you — our little happy boy, our everything. We love you forever Samuël Seth 🩵🎂.”

Virgil van Dijk on Cody Gakpo News: ‘I Have Lots of Respect for the Way He & His Family Are Handling This’

Star Virgil van Dijk is the face of the Netherlands football team. The legend offered his support for Gakpo ahead of the Netherlands-Morocco game.

“The most important thing is to ask: ‘What do you need?’” van Dijk said of Gakpo, per NBC News. “It’s awful news and it shows that football is secondary. There are more important things in life. It’s very sad but Cody deals with it.

“He’s very mature, very adult. I have lots of respect for the way he and his family are handling this. However awful it is, I respect it very much.”