Colombia World Cup Schedule: Who & When Does Team Play in Next Game for Round of 32?

Colombia will advance to the next round of the World Cup, regardless of the team’s result versus Portugal. The question is what path Colombia will take in the Round of 32.

Heading into the final matches of Group K, Colombia had a 55% chance to be the group runner-up, per The Athletic’s computer model. If Colombia is unable to win Group K, the team heads to Toronto for their next game against the Group L runner-up on July 2.

In this scenario, Croatia is Colombia’s most likely opponent with a 48% chance to be the Group L runner-up. Additionally, Ghana has a 37% of being the second place team.

England is a distant possibility with a 15% chance of facing the Group K winner. Let’s take a look at Colombia’s additional scenarios.

First up, Colombia takes on Portugal in Miami at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, June 27. Fans can watch the game on Fox as Colombia looks to upset Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

Here’s what you need to know about Colombia’s schedule.

Colombia Schedule: Possible Next Round Opponents Include Ghana & Croatia

If Colombia finishes as the Group K winner, the team heads to Kansas City for a July 3, matchup in the Round of 32. In this scenario as the group winner, Colombia would face a third-place team from Groups E, I or L.

Ghana has a 57% chance to be this opponent followed by Croatia at 26%. Finally, Senegal has a 16% chance to face the Group K winner.

Who & Where Would Colombia Play in the Round of 16 If Team Advances?

If you are a Colombia fan who dares to dream, let’s take a look at possible Round of 16 opponents if the team is able to make a run. If Colombia finishes as the Group K runner-up, a win in the Round of 32 would send the team to Dallas for a Round of 16 game on July 6.

Colombia’s potential opponents in this scenario (if they win the Round of 32 game) include Spain, Austria and Algeria.

If Colombia advances atop Group K, the team would be shooting for a Round of 16 game in Vancouver on July 7. It would be a more favorable path with Switzerland, Iran and Algeria as the possible opponents instead of Spain looming large.

Colombia vs. Portugal Is Highly-Anticipated World Cup Game

Ahead of Colombia’s showdown against Portugal, manager Roberto Martinez praised the team. The Colombia-Portugal match has long had one of the most coveted tickets as fans targeted the marquee game in Miami.

“Colombia is a complete team,” Martínez noted, per ESPN. “They really believe in what they’re doing. The coach’s approach has a sense of continuity and clarity of ideas.

“It’s not about which players are on the field, but rather the team’s overall game plan. They have players like [Juan Fernando] Quintero and James Rodríguez in midfield, but also key players in transition like Luis Díaz and Luis Suárez.”

Regardless of Colombia’s path in the next round, it has been a strong start for the squad in their return to the World Cup.