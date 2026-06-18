Colombia World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

The Colombian national soccer team is coming in with a chip on their shoulders after shockingly missing out on the 2022 World Cup.

For this World Cup, Colombia is taking a unique route, fielding multiple veterans on the team, with an average squad age of 29.6 years.

That said, here’s a full list of Colombia’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Colombia World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Colombia World Cup squad, also known as Los Cafeteros or La Tricolor.

Goalkeepers:

Álvaro Montero, 31 (age), Club Atlético Velez Sarsfield (club) – #24 (kit number)

David Ospina, 37, Atlético Nacional – #1

Camilo Vargas, 37, Atlas F.C. – #12

Defenders:

Santiago Arias, 34, Esporte Clube Bahia – #4

Willer Ditta, 28, Cruz Azul – #18

Jhon Lucumí, 27, Bologna FC 1909 – #3

Déiver Machado, 32, FC Nantes – #22

Yerry Mina, 31, Cagliari Calcio – #13

Johan Mojica, 33, RCD Mallorca – #17

Daniel Muñoz, 30, Crystal Palace F.C. – #2

Gustavo Puerta, 22, Real Racing Club – #14

Dávinson Sánchez, 30, Galatasaray S.K. – #23

Midfielders:

Jhon Arias, 28, SE Palmeiras – #11

Jorge Carrascal, 28, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo – #8

Kevin Castaño, 25, Club Atlético River Plate – #5

Jefferson Lerma, 31, Crystal Palace F.C. – #16

Juan Camilo Portilla, 27, Club Athletico Paranaense – #15

Juan Fernando Quintero, 33, Club Atlético River Plate – #20

Richard Ríos, 26, S.L. Benfica – #6

James Rodríguez, 34, Minnesota United FC – #10

Forwards:

Jaminton Campaz, 26, Club Atlético Rosario Central – #21

Jhon Córdoba, 33, FC Krasnodar – #9

Luis Díaz, 29, FC Bayern Munich – #7

Carlos Andrés Gómez, 23, CR Vasco de Gama – #26

Cucho Hernández, 27, Real Betis Balompie – #19

Luis Suárez, 28, Sporting CP – #25

Average Age: 29.6 Average Height: 5’10” Average Weight: 165.5 lbs

Can James Rodríguez Light Up the World Cup Like He Did in 2014?

ESPN’s Anirudh Menon wrote more on whether James Rodríguez can ‘rekindle the magic of 2014.’

“The 34-year-old has had injuries beset his career, but the magic remains in his boots; and if he can rekindle it on the biggest stage, this Colombia attack will take some stopping. With the incessant running of Diaz and Arias, and the poaching instincts of Suarez up top, Rodriguez could have a field day as playmaker at this tournament. For that, he needs to start strong — and against a defensive minded Uzbekistan, his ability to pick a lock will be critical for Nestor Lorenzo and his men.”

Colombia will play its matches in Group K. The Colombians start their World Cup campaign on June 17 in Mexico City, Mexico, against debutants Uzbekistan. Six days later, they take on DR Congo in Guadalajara. For their final group stage match, they travel to Miami, Florida, to take on Portugal on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Colombia Schedule