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Colombia World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - JUNE 01: Luis Suarez of Colombia celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal during the international friendly match between Colombia and Costa Rica at Estadio El Campin on June 01, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Andres Rot/Getty Images)

The Colombian national soccer team is coming in with a chip on their shoulders after shockingly missing out on the 2022 World Cup.

For this World Cup, Colombia is taking a unique route, fielding multiple veterans on the team, with an average squad age of 29.6 years.

That said, here’s a full list of Colombia’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Colombia World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Colombia World Cup squad, also known as Los Cafeteros or La Tricolor.

Goalkeepers:

Colombia goalkeepers

GettyColombia’s goalkeepers (L-R) David Ospina, Alvaro Montero and Camilo Vargas attend a training session ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Metropolitano de Techo stadium in Bogota on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP via Getty Images)

Álvaro Montero, 31 (age),  Club Atlético Velez Sarsfield (club) – #24 (kit number)

David Ospina, 37, Atlético Nacional – #1

Camilo Vargas, 37, Atlas F.C. – #12

Defenders:

Colombia national soccer team

Getty(L-R) Colombia’s defender #02 Daniel Munoz, midfielder #14 Gustavo Puerta, midfielder #21 Jaminton Campaz, midfielder #11 Jhon Arias and forward #09 Jhon Cordoba walk on the pitch during a training session for the FIFA 2026 World Cup at the Academia Atlas FC in Guadalajara, Mexico on June 11, 2026. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Santiago Arias, 34, Esporte Clube Bahia – #4

Willer Ditta, 28, Cruz Azul – #18

Jhon Lucumí, 27, Bologna FC 1909 – #3

Déiver Machado, 32, FC Nantes – #22

Yerry Mina, 31, Cagliari Calcio – #13

Johan Mojica, 33, RCD Mallorca – #17

Daniel Muñoz, 30, Crystal Palace F.C. – #2

Gustavo Puerta, 22, Real Racing Club – #14

Dávinson Sánchez, 30, Galatasaray S.K. – #23

Midfielders:

James Rodriguez

GettyColombia’s midfielder #10 James Rodriguez takes part in a training session for the 2026 World Cup at the Academia Atlas FC in Guadalajara, Mexico on June 14, 2026. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Jhon Arias, 28, SE Palmeiras – #11

Jorge Carrascal, 28, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo – #8

Kevin Castaño, 25, Club Atlético River Plate – #5

Jefferson Lerma, 31, Crystal Palace F.C. – #16

Juan Camilo Portilla, 27, Club Athletico Paranaense – #15

Juan Fernando Quintero, 33, Club Atlético River Plate – #20

Richard Ríos, 26, S.L. Benfica – #6

James Rodríguez, 34, Minnesota United FC – #10

Forwards:

Luis Díaz

GettyColombia’s forward #07 Luis Diaz controls the ball during a training session for the FIFA 2026 World Cup at the Academia Atlas FC in Guadalajara, Mexico on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Jaminton Campaz, 26, Club Atlético Rosario Central – #21

Jhon Córdoba, 33, FC Krasnodar – #9

Luis Díaz, 29, FC Bayern Munich – #7

Carlos Andrés Gómez, 23, CR Vasco de Gama – #26

Cucho Hernández, 27, Real Betis Balompie – #19

Luis Suárez, 28, Sporting CP – #25

Average Age: 29.6 Average Height: 5’10” Average Weight: 165.5 lbs

Can James Rodríguez Light Up the World Cup Like He Did in 2014?

ESPN’s Anirudh Menon wrote more on whether James Rodríguez can ‘rekindle the magic of 2014.’

“The 34-year-old has had injuries beset his career, but the magic remains in his boots; and if he can rekindle it on the biggest stage, this Colombia attack will take some stopping. With the incessant running of Diaz and Arias, and the poaching instincts of Suarez up top, Rodriguez could have a field day as playmaker at this tournament. For that, he needs to start strong — and against a defensive minded Uzbekistan, his ability to pick a lock will be critical for Nestor Lorenzo and his men.”

Colombia will play its matches in Group K. The Colombians start their World Cup campaign on June 17 in Mexico City, Mexico, against debutants Uzbekistan. Six days later, they take on DR Congo in Guadalajara. For their final group stage match, they travel to Miami, Florida, to take on Portugal on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Colombia Schedule

  • June 17 – Uzbekistan (9 pm EST)
  • June 23 – DR Congo (10 pm EST)
  • June 27 – Portugal (7:30 pm EST)

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Colombia World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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