Cristiano Ronaldo & Future Wife, Georgina Rodríguez, Announced Personal News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future wife, Georgina Rodríguez, has been cheering on Portugal during the World Cup. The couple has had a lot to cheer about in recent months, both on and off the pitch.

Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend announced last August that the couple is engaged. Rodriguez and Ronaldo plan to get married following the World Cup.

Ronaldo is hoping to add a World Cup trophy to his wedding ring in the coming months. The couple plan to get married in September 2026, per Hola.

“We’ll get married after the World Cup,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan, via Hola. “And I hope to arrive at my wedding with the champion’s trophy.”

Here’s what you need to know about Ronaldo and his future wife.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Future Wife, Georgina Rodriguez, Announce Engagement in August 2025

Rodriguez announced the news of the couple’s engagement by posting a photo of her massive ring on Instagram. Ronaldo’s longtime partner sent a clear message about their engagement.



“Yes I do,” Rodriguez said in an August 11, Instagram post (translated). “In this and in all my lives.”

Ronaldo’s Girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, Has 74 Million Instagram Followers

Ronaldo is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, but Rodriguez has developed her own large following. From a hit Netlfix show to a large social media following, Rodriguez also has become a public figure.

Rodriguez has 74 million Instagram followers and admits life is different given Ronaldo’s spotlight.

“I benefit greatly from it, because it gives me access to work experiences I wouldn’t have been able to enjoy if I were unknown,” Rodriguez told Elle’s Laura Somoza during a December 17, 2025, interview. “I can also help people in need or raise awareness, thanks to the interest I generate, for certain social causes.

“The downside is that simple things I used to do every day before I was with Cristiano—like going to the gym, walking through downtown Madrid with a friend, or having a coffee on a terrace without feeling watched—are now impossible.”

Ronaldo Labels Future Marriage to Fiancee, Georgina, as a ‘Beautiful Chapter of the Life’

Ronaldo is clearly hoping that the wedding comes after a deep World Cup run. It is likely Ronaldo’s final World Cup of his career.

As for the couple’s engagement, Ronaldo describes the news as a “beautiful chapter” for the family.

“I always say the good things come in the right time. I’m going to propose to her because I think it’s the right moment, not only because it’s the mother of my kids, but the person that’s the love of my life,” Ronaldo explained to Morgan, per People.

“Nothing is going to change just because we’re going to marry. It’s just a beautiful chapter of the life.”

Ronaldo’s Future Wife, Georgina, on Engagement Ring: ‘It’s the Least He Could Offer Me After 10 Years of Waiting’

Rodriguez has no problem having a bit of fun at Ronaldo’s expense. Ronaldo’s future wife joked that the expensive engagement ring was “the least he could offer me” after more than a decade together.

“It’s gorgeous. It’s the least he could offer me after ten years of waiting,” Rodriguez told Elle when asked about her new engagement ring. “The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind.

“It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me. I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn’t open it in the sunlight until the next day.”