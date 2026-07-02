Cristiano Ronaldo Has One Historic Edge Over Luka Modric Before World Cup Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric spent years together making Real Madrid history. As opponents, the record has been much less balanced.

Entering Portugal’s World Cup Round of 32 match against Croatia on July 2, Ronaldo has never lost to Modric in a match where both players appeared for opposing teams. The two legends have faced each other 10 times across club and international competition, with Ronaldo’s teams going 9-0-1 by official competition outcome, according to Transfermarkt.

That number is especially relevant before Portugal-Croatia in Toronto, where one of the defining European stars of the last two decades could be playing his final World Cup match. The knockout match starts at 7 p.m. EST, July 2 at Toronto Stadium.

The clean head-to-head record: Ronaldo’s side has 9 wins, no losses and 1 draw against Modric’s side.

The only technical wrinkle is the 2009 League Cup final. Manchester United officially won that match on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Tottenham through extra time, so Ronaldo’s side gets the win in competition terms. For head-to-head record purposes, some stat databases count the match itself as a draw.

Ronaldo Leads Modric 4-0 in International Meetings

The international record is simple: Ronaldo’s Portugal has beaten Modric’s Croatia four times in four meetings when both players appeared.

Those matches were:

Croatia 0-1 Portugal in a 2013 friendly; Croatia 0-1 Portugal after extra time at Euro 2016; Croatia 2-3 Portugal in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League; and Portugal 2-1 Croatia in the 2024-25 Nations League.

That gives Ronaldo a 4-0 international edge over Modric, with Portugal outscoring Croatia 7-3 in those games.

For Croatia, that history is not just trivia. It is the backdrop to a knockout match in which Modric is trying to extend both his tournament and one of the most decorated international careers of his era.

Club Meetings Started Before Their Real Madrid Partnership

Ronaldo and Modric met six times at club level before becoming teammates at Real Madrid.

Four came when Modric played for Tottenham and Ronaldo played for Manchester United during the 2008-09 season. The first was a 0-0 Premier League draw. United then beat Spurs 2-1 in the FA Cup, won the League Cup final on penalties after a scoreless match, and beat Tottenham 5-2 in the Premier League.

The final two club meetings came in the 2010-11 Champions League quarterfinals, when Ronaldo’s Real Madrid beat Modric’s Tottenham 4-0 in Spain and 1-0 in London.

By official competition outcome, Ronaldo’s club record against Modric is 5 wins and 1 draw. By match score before penalties, it is 4 wins and 2 draws.

Transfermarkt’s player-vs-player table lists 10 total matches between Modric and Ronaldo as opponents, with Modric’s side at 0 wins, 1 draw and 9 losses. The table also separates the six club meetings from the four international meetings.

Portugal-Croatia Is Bigger Than a Personal Duel

The Ronaldo-Modric angle is the obvious hook, but Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has tried to shift the focus toward the midfield battle. Reuters reported that Dalic pointed to Portugal’s midfield quality and Croatia’s need to avoid mistakes, while Croatia’s own midfield remains built around Modric, Martin Baturina and Petar Sucic.

That is where the match may actually turn.

Ronaldo can still define a game with one touch, and Portugal still has creators around him. But Croatia’s best path is probably not turning the night into a Ronaldo-vs-Modric nostalgia event. It is controlling tempo, protecting the ball and making Portugal defend long possessions.

Still, the personal history is hard to ignore.

Ronaldo and Modric played 222 matches together at Real Madrid, according to Transfermarkt’s games-played-together data. The Guardian noted that they won four Champions League titles together at the club. They are not just former teammates. They are two players who helped define the same dynasty, then carried their national teams deep into their late 30s and early 40s.

Now they meet with no guarantee of another World Cup chapter.

For Ronaldo, the head-to-head record offers a clean storyline: he has never lost to Modric as an opponent. For Modric, Portugal-Croatia offers a chance to change the one part of their shared history that has never gone his way.

If both appear in Toronto, it will be their 11th match as opponents.

And for Modric, the math is brutally simple: 10 tries, zero wins, and possibly one final chance to change that.