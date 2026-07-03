Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence on Retirement After Portugal’s World Cup Win

Cristiano Ronaldo kept Portugal’s FIFA World Cup campaign alive on Thursday by helping Roberto Martinez’s side secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 16 at BMO Field in Toronto. The 41-year-old converted a second-half penalty for his first-ever World Cup knockout-stage goal before Gonçalo Ramos headed home a stoppage-time winner to send Portugal into the quarterfinals, where they will face Spain.

The victory also carried an emotional tone, as Ronaldo paid tribute to late Portugal teammate Diogo Jota after the match by holding up Jota’s No. 21 jersey during the postgame celebrations. While Portugal now shifts its attention to Spain, Ronaldo also addressed growing speculation surrounding his own future, making it clear that any decision about retirement will come after the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Retirement Decision Will Come After FIFA World Cup

Following Portugal’s dramatic win over Croatia, Ronaldo was asked about his future beyond the World Cup. The Portugal captain declined to provide a definitive answer, saying the focus remains on the national team rather than his personal plans.

“Retirement? Cristiano’s future is not what matters at this moment,” Ronaldo said.

“I will talk about it later, and I will have enough time, whether after a win or a loss.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner added that any decision will be made only after discussing it with those closest to him.

“I will speak with my family, and then make my decision in the way I see fit.”

His comments came shortly after reaching another career milestone. Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after VAR awarded Portugal a spot kick for Nikola Vlašić’s foul on Renato Veiga. It marked the first World Cup knockout-stage goal of Ronaldo’s international career after previously going scoreless in eight knockout appearances.

Although he thought he had scored earlier with a deft finish over Dominik Livaković, the effort was ruled out for offside. Ronaldo was substituted in the 80th minute before watching from the bench as Ramos scored the decisive winner in stoppage time.

Portugal Advances as Cristiano Ronaldo Honors Diogo Jota

Portugal’s place in the quarterfinals was only confirmed after another dramatic VAR review deep into stoppage time.

Croatia believed Josko Gvardiol had equalized in the 103rd minute, but video review determined Mario Pašalić had been offside after the ball brushed Igor Matanović before reaching him. The decision preserved Portugal’s 2-1 victory.

Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo late in the match, described Portugal’s resilience after delivering the winning goal.

“When you need a late goal, you can call Goncalo Ramos,” he said. “It’s important that we’re growing into the competition. We showed the strength of our group today. Portugal are never down and out.”

After the final whistle, Ronaldo shifted attention away from himself by paying tribute to Jota. He carried Portugal’s No. 21 shirt while greeting teammates and Croatia’s players before posing with the jersey during the team photograph. Liverpool had earlier unveiled a memorial sculpture honoring Jota and André Silva, who died in a car accident nearly a year ago.

Portugal now prepares for a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash against Spain on July 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Ronaldo remains central to Martinez’s squad after delivering a historic goal and providing leadership during another dramatic World Cup night.

While questions surrounding his club and international future continue to grow, Ronaldo made it clear they can wait. For now, his focus remains solely on helping Portugal continue its World Cup run before discussing what comes next with his family once the tournament concludes.