Cristiano Ronaldo’s Future Wife Georgina Rodríguez’s Admission on Personal News

It is a significant summer for Cristiano Ronaldo and future wife, Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo is aiming to have Portugal make a deep run in the World Cup in what is expected to be his final FIFA tournament.

Additionally, the couple plans to get married following the World Cup. Rodriguez announced the news by posting a photo of the massive engagement ring in September 2025.

Ronaldo’s fiancee joked that it required more than a decade of waiting for the soccer star to pop the question. During a December 2025, interview with Elle’s Laura Somoza, Rodriguez also made a candid admission about her initial reaction to Ronaldo’s proposal.

“It’s gorgeous. It’s the least he could offer me after ten years of waiting,” Rodriguez joked. “The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind.

“It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me. I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn’t open it in the sunlight until the next day.”

Here’s what you need to know about Ronaldo’s future wife.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Future Wife, Georgina Rodríguez, Have a September Wedding Date: Report

Ronaldo admitted that the engagement happened with a bit of spontaneity and at the urging of the couple’s kids. Rodriguez and Ronaldo are slated to get married in September, per Hola.

“It was like 1 a.m., and my daughters were in bed sleeping,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan, per E News.

“One of my friends gave me the ring to offer to Gio, and as I was giving her the ring, my two daughters came in and said, ‘Daddy, you’re going to give the ring to mom and you’re going to ask her to get married.’ And I said, ‘Wow, this was the right moment.’”

Ronaldo’s Girlfriend, Georgina: ‘Our Souls Spoke to Each Other Before Our Eyes Even Met’

The couple are the proud parents of five kids. Rodriguez admitted she initially had an “inexplicable feeling” towards Ronaldo.

“A connection that went far beyond the physical,” Rodriguez told Elle. “I can’t say I foresaw my destiny, or that I knew ten years later we’d have five children, but I did experience an inexplicable feeling.

“It was as if our souls spoke to each other before our eyes even met. Something inside me recognized something inside him, and from that very moment I knew that this connection was completely different and unique.”

Ronaldo Revealed That the 2026 World Cup Will Be His Final FIFA Tournament

American fans are being treated to what is expected to be Ronaldo’s final World Cup for Portugal. The 41-year-old admitted that this will be his last time playing in the FIFA event.

“Definitely, yes. I will be 41 years old and I think [this] will be the moment in the big competition,” Ronaldo remarked at the Tourise Summit, per BBC.

Time will tell if Ronaldo can ride off into the sunset with his first World Cup trophy. The one thing that is certain is that Ronaldo will soon be a husband.