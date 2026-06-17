Cristiano Ronaldo Future Wife Georgina Rodríguez’s Personal Admission on Engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading into what is expected to be his final World Cup, and his future wife, Georgina Rodríguez, is sure to be cheering on Portugal. Back in August 2025, Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend announced that the couple is now engaged.

Months before the World Cup, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to Rodriguez.

“For those who are always there. Happy Mother’s Day ❤️,” Ronaldo noted (translated) in a May 3, 2026, Instagram post along with photos of his partner, mother and family.

As for the couple’s recent engagement, Rodriguez was just as surprised as fans about the personal news.

Here’s what you need to know about Ronaldo and Rodriguez.

Ronaldo’s Future Wife, Georgina Rodriguez, on Engagement Ring: ‘It’s the Least He Could Offer Me After 10 Years of Waiting’

Ronaldo’s fiancee is originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, but grew up in Jaca, Spain. Rodriguez joked that her massive engagement ring was the “least he could offer me after ten years of waiting.”



“It’s gorgeous. It’s the least he could offer me after ten years of waiting,” Rodriguez joked during a December 17, 2025, interview with Elle’s Laura Somoza. “The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind.

“It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me. I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn’t open it in the sunlight until the next day.”

Ronaldo’s Daughters Encouraged the Portugal Star to Propose to Longtime Girlfriend, Georgina

The couple are the proud parents of four children together: Eva Maria, Mateo, Alana and Bella. Ronaldo also has a son, Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship who the couple raise together as well.

The global soccer icon revealed that the couple’s daughters encouraged Ronaldo to propose.

“It was like 1 a.m. and my daughters (were) in bed sleeping, Alana and Eva,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan, per People. “And one of my friends gave me the ring to offer to Gio (Georgina).

“I was given the ring, and my two girls come and they say, ‘Daddy, you’re going to give the ring to mom, and you’re going to ask her to be married.’ And I say, ‘Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.’ It was in the timing,” Ronaldo added.

“I knew I would do it one day. But it was the moment that my daughters (came when I said), ‘Yes, now is the time. This is what I want.'”

Ronaldo’s Fiancee, Georgina, Has More Than 73 Million Instagram Followers

Ronaldo is one of the most famous athletes in the world, but his future wife also has developed her own large following. Rodriguez has a popular Netflix docu-series called “I am Georgina.”

Ronaldo’s longtime girlfriend has more than 73 million Instagram followers.

“It really took me a while to start feeling like a famous person; it didn’t happen overnight,” Rodriguez remarked to Elle. “Even now, I’m still surprised to see myself on screens around the world, and I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it, because I was born unknown.”