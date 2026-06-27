Croatia vs Ghana Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Croatia national football team faced the Ghana national football team on Saturday in a decisive Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Croatia vs Ghana encounter carried enormous importance, with both teams chasing a place in the knockout stage.

Ghana entered the final group match in second place with four points after beating Panama and drawing with England, while Croatia started third with three points following a victory over Panama after an opening defeat to England. With qualification on the line, Croatia vs Ghana promised to be one of the most important matches of the final group-stage round.

Croatia vs Ghana Group L Preview

The buildup to Croatia vs Ghana centered on the contrasting qualification scenarios. Ghana needed only a draw to guarantee progress to the Round of 32, while Croatia realistically required all three points to avoid relying on the rankings of third-placed teams.

The match also marked the first competitive senior meeting between the two nations. Ghana entered the contest aiming to become the first African team to record three consecutive clean sheets in a single FIFA World Cup group stage. Croatia, meanwhile, carried an impressive record against African opposition at the tournament, remaining unbeaten with three wins and one draw.

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Croatia relied on experienced leaders Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić in midfield, while Ivan Perišić and either Ante Budimir or Petar Musa were expected to lead the attack.

Ghana continued without injured goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, with Benjamin Asare starting in goal. Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, and Ernest Nuamah were expected to play key roles.

With a knockout qualification at stake, Croatia vs Ghana was set to deliver another high-pressure night at the World Cup.