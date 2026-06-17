Croatia World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

The Croatian national soccer team looks to make another finals appearance after losing to France in the World Cup final back in 2018.

Some key players for Croatia in the 2026 World Cup include captain Luka Modrić, who’s regarded as one of the greatest players in history and arguably the greatest player from Croatia. Other important key players in the squad are veterans Ivan Perišić, Mario Pašalić, Joško Gvardiol and Andrej Kramarić.

That said, here’s a full list of Croatia’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Croatia World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Croatia World Cup squad, also known as Vatreni.

Goalkeepers:

Dominik Kotarski, 26 (age), PAOK Thessaloniki (club) – #23 (kit number)

Dominik Livaković, 31, Dinamo Zagreb (on loan from Fenerbahçe) – #1

Ivor Pandur, 26, Hellas Verona – #12

Defenders:

Duje Ćaleta-Car, 29, Lyon – #5

Martin Erlić, 28, Midtjylland – #25

Joško Gvardiol, 24, Manchester City – #4

Kristijan Jakić, 29, Augsburg – #18

Marin Pongračić, 28, Fiorentina – #3

Josip Stanišić, 26, Bayern Munich – #2

Josip Šutalo, 26, Ajax Amsterdam – #6

Luka Vušković, 19, Hamburger SV – #22

Midfielders:

Martin Baturina, 23, Como – #16

Toni Fruk, 25, Rijeka – #19

Mateo Kovačić, 32, Manchester City – #8

Luka Modrić, 40, AC Milan – #10

Nikola Moro, 28, Bologna – #7

Mario Pašalić, 31, Atalanta – #15

Luka Sučić, 23, Real Sociedad – #21

Petar Sučić, 22, Inter Milan – #17

Nikola Vlašić, 28, Torino – #13

Forwards:

Ante Budimir, 34, Osasuna – #11

Andrej Kramarić, 34, Hoffenheim – #9

Igor Matanović, 23, SC Freiburg – #20

Petar Musa, 28, FC Dallas – #26

Marco Pašalić, 25, Orlando City – #24

Ivan Perišić, 37, PSV Eindhoven – #14

Average Age: 27.9 Average Height: 6’0″ Average Weight: 172.5 lbs

Can Croatia Finally Get Over the Hump?

ESPN’s Aaditya Narayan gave his thoughts on whether Croatia can finally get over the hump:

“Second in 2018, third in 2022… there’s one position on that World Cup podium that Croatia haven’t stood on. Just like in 2018 and 2022, they aren’t really expected to be among the contenders for the biggest prize once again, but one cannot underestimate Croatia. …It will take a humongous effort, but this is Croatia and they have shown earlier that they can punch above their weight.”

Croatia will play its matches in Group L. The Croatians open their World Cup on June 17 in Arlington, Texas, where they will take on 1966 champions England. Five days later, they take on Panama in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. For their final group stage match, they travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to take on Ghana on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Croatia Schedule