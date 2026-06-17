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Croatia World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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Croatia World Cup Club
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(Top L to R) Croatia's defender #06 Dejan Lovren, Croatia's defender #20 Josko Gvardiol, Croatia's defender #03 Borna Barisic, Croatia's forward #16 Bruno Petkovic, Croatia's goalkeeper #01 Dominik Livakovic, Croatia's midfielder #04 Ivan Perisic, (bottom L to R) Croatia's midfielder #11 Marcelo Brozovic, Croatia's midfielder #08 Mateo Kovacic, Croatia's defender #22 Josip Juranovic, Croatia's forward #09 Andrej Kramaric and Croatia's midfielder #10 Luka Modric pose for a group picture at the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Croatia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 5, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP via Getty Images)

The Croatian national soccer team looks to make another finals appearance after losing to France in the World Cup final back in 2018.

Some key players for Croatia in the 2026 World Cup include captain Luka Modrić, who’s regarded as one of the greatest players in history and arguably the greatest player from Croatia. Other important key players in the squad are veterans Ivan Perišić, Mario Pašalić, Joško Gvardiol and Andrej Kramarić.

That said, here’s a full list of Croatia’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Croatia World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Croatia World Cup squad, also known as Vatreni.

Goalkeepers:

Dominik Livaković

GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – MARCH 26: Dominik Livakovic of Croatia looks on prior to the international friendly match between Colombia and Croatia at Camping World Stadium on March 26, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Dominik Kotarski, 26 (age), PAOK Thessaloniki (club) – #23 (kit number)

Dominik Livaković, 31, Dinamo Zagreb (on loan from Fenerbahçe) – #1

Ivor Pandur, 26, Hellas Verona – #12

Defenders:

Joško Gvardiol

GettyCroatia’s defender #04 Josko Gvardiol shoots the ball during a training session ahead of the international friendly football match between Croatia and Belgium ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the Rujevica Stadium in Rijeka on June 2, 2026. (Photo by MARKO PERKOV / AFP via Getty Images)

Duje Ćaleta-Car, 29, Lyon – #5

Martin Erlić, 28, Midtjylland – #25

Joško Gvardiol, 24, Manchester City – #4

Kristijan Jakić, 29, Augsburg – #18

Marin Pongračić, 28, Fiorentina – #3

Josip Stanišić, 26, Bayern Munich – #2

Josip Šutalo, 26, Ajax Amsterdam – #6

Luka Vušković, 19, Hamburger SV  – #22

Midfielders:

Luka Modrić

GettyRIJEKA, CROATIA – JUNE 02: Luka Modric of Croatia acknowledges the fans as he inspects the pitch prior to the international friendly match between Croatia and Belgium at Stadion HNK Rijeka on June 02, 2026 in Rijeka, Croatia. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Martin Baturina, 23, Como – #16

Toni Fruk, 25, Rijeka – #19

Mateo Kovačić, 32, Manchester City – #8

Luka Modrić, 40, AC Milan – #10

Nikola Moro, 28, Bologna – #7

Mario Pašalić, 31, Atalanta – #15

Luka Sučić, 23, Real Sociedad – #21

Petar Sučić, 22, Inter Milan – #17

Nikola Vlašić, 28, Torino – #13

Forwards:

Ivan Perišić

GettyRIJEKA, CROATIA – JUNE 02: Ivan Perisic of Croatia reacts during the international friendly match between Croatia and Belgium at Stadion HNK Rijeka on June 02, 2026 in Rijeka, Croatia. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Ante Budimir, 34, Osasuna – #11

Andrej Kramarić, 34, Hoffenheim – #9

Igor Matanović, 23, SC Freiburg – #20

Petar Musa, 28, FC Dallas – #26

Marco Pašalić, 25, Orlando City – #24

Ivan Perišić, 37, PSV Eindhoven – #14

Average Age: 27.9 Average Height: 6’0″ Average Weight: 172.5 lbs

Can Croatia Finally Get Over the Hump?

ESPN’s Aaditya Narayan gave his thoughts on whether Croatia can finally get over the hump:

“Second in 2018, third in 2022… there’s one position on that World Cup podium that Croatia haven’t stood on. Just like in 2018 and 2022, they aren’t really expected to be among the contenders for the biggest prize once again, but one cannot underestimate Croatia. …It will take a humongous effort, but this is Croatia and they have shown earlier that they can punch above their weight.”

Croatia will play its matches in Group L. The Croatians open their World Cup on June 17 in Arlington, Texas, where they will take on 1966 champions England. Five days later, they take on Panama in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. For their final group stage match, they travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to take on Ghana on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Croatia Schedule

  • June 17 – England (4 pm EST)
  • June 23 – Panama (7 pm EST)
  • June 27 – Ghana (5 pm EST)

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Croatia World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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