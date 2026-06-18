Czechia World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

Czechia needs to move on after a crushing 2-1 loss to South Korea in their opening match for the 2026 World Cup.

Manager Miroslav Koubek has a real chance to get his squad heading in the right direction if they are able to come away with three points against South Africa on June 18th.

That said, here’s a full list of Czechia’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Czechia World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Czechia World Cup squad, also known as Naši.

Goalkeepers:

Lukáš Horníček, 23 (age), Braga (club) – #23 (kit number)

Matěj Kovář, 26, PSV Eindhoven – #1

Jindřich Staněk, 30, Slavia Prague – #16

Defenders:

Štepán Chaloupek, 23, Slavia Prague – #6

Vladimir Coufal, 33, Hoffenheim – #5

David Douděra, 28, Slavia Prague – #21

Tomáš Holeš, 33, Slavia Prague – #3

Robin Hranáč, 26, Hoffenheim – #4

David Jurásek, 25, Slavia Prague – #14

Ladislav Krejčí, 27, Wolverhampton Wanderers – #7

Jaroslav Zelený, 33, Slavia Prague – #20

David Zima, 25, Slavia Prague – #2

Midfielders:

Lukáš Červ, 25, Viktoria Plzen – #12

Vladimír Darida, 35, Hradec Králové – #8

Lukáš Provod, 29, Slavia Prague – #17

Michal Sadílek, 27, Slavia Prague – #18

Hugo Sochůrek, 18, Sparta Prague – #25

Alexandr Sojka, 23, Viktoria Plzeň – #24

Tomáš Souček, 31, West Ham United – #22

Pavel Šulc, 25, Lyon – #15

Denis Višinský, 23, Viktoria Plzeň – #26

Forwards:

Tomáš Chorý, 31, Slavia Prague – #19

Mojmir Chytil, 27, Slavia Prague – #13

Adam Hložek, 23, Hoffenheim – #9

Jan Kuchta, 29, Sparta Prague – #11

Patrik Schick, 30, Bayer Leverkusen – #10

Average Age: 27.2 Average Height: 6’0″ Average Weight: 175.3 lbs

Does Czechia Have a Plan B?

ESPN’s Sunaadh Sagar wrote more on how ‘Czechia’s lack of a Plan B might backfire’ on them.

“Czechia reached the World Cup with a set formula — use their physicality to score from set-pieces and keep it compact in defence.

For 66 minutes in their World Cup opener against South Korea, that strategy was perfect, as Krejcí scored the opening goal from Coufal’s throw-in. The limitations of this style of play came to the fore in the next 14 minutes as South Korea scored twice as Czechia faded.

Miroslav Koubek doesn’t have the personnel to really change things, although he could use two strikers instead of just Schick leading the line. Sulc might have more space to operate in given South Africa will be without their best defensive midfielder, and that could be Czechia’s best route to goal.”