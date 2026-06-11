Who Is Daniela Basso? Meet Mexico World Cup Star Raúl Jiménez’s TV Star Wife

As Raúl Jiménez leads Mexico into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans outside his home country are wondering: Who is his wife, Daniela Basso, a television actress and singer who has built a successful career of her own?

From her entertainment career to the couple’s family life and years-long relationship, here’s what you need to know about the woman married to one of Mexico’s most recognizable soccer stars.

Basso, 36, was born June 23, 1989, in Mexico City. A passion for performance emerged early. Singing, dancing, and theater filled her childhood before she enrolled at the performing arts school Casazul. That path led to the Centro de Educación Artística, the Televisa network’s premier actor training program.

Daniela Basso’s Acting Career and Telenovela Roles

Basso’s credits include La Rosa de Guadalupe, Como Dice el Dicho, and the 2015 telenovela Simplemente María, where she played the role of “Yolanda” in 93 episodes — the most prominent role of her career. She trained in jazz and ballet alongside her dramatic work, rounding out a resume well beyond the standard telenovela pipeline.

Her output slowed when she relocated to England to support Jiménez during his stints at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham. Raising two children abroad while her partner played Premier League football left little room for show business.

Jiménez, 35, came up through Club América before moving to Europe, where he signed with Portuguese powerhouse S.L. Benfica, then shifted to Spain and Atlético Madrid on loan. Next stop for the Mexican star was England, where he settled at Wolves in 2018. Moving to Fulham in 2023, his 28 goals in 98 Premier League appearances for that club made him the all-time leading Mexican scorer in the league. He returned to Wolves on a free transfer in June 2026.

Jiménez’s World Cup Record With Mexico

The 2026 tournament is Jiménez’s fourth World Cup with El Tri. Across 2014, 2018, and 2022, he appeared in six matches — all as a substitute — logging roughly 122 minutes and zero goals. Mexico reached the round of 16 in 2018 but exited in the group stage in 2014 and 2022. He enters this home tournament as the veteran focal point, still chasing his first World Cup goal.

Raúl Jiménez and Daniela Basso’s Children and Engagement

Jiménez and Basso have been together since 2017. Daughter Arya arrived July 21, 2020 — hours after Jiménez scored in a Wolves win over Crystal Palace, according to ESPN Deportes. Basso marked the moment on social media, posting, “Here is the love of our life. Welcome, beautiful princess Arya.”

Son Ander was born May 5, 2022, on Jiménez’s own birthday. The gender reveal was held at Molineux, where Wolves mascots opened a box of blue balloons for family and friends.

The couple got engaged February 2, 2025, during a trip to the Swiss Alps.

“With the Swiss Alps as witnesses, today we are more than committed; we are making the promise to spend a lifetime together. I love you. She said yes!” Jiménez wrote on Instagram, as quoted by Footboom. The announcement drew congratulations from thousands of fans and teammates.

Months later, in early 2026, Jiménez’s father passed away — a loss the striker addressed publicly, crediting his father as a foundational influence.

Through the fractured skull he suffered playing for Wolves in November 2020, the long recovery, and the club moves that followed, Basso was there at every turn. Now, with Mexico co-hosting the World Cup, she’s there for the biggest stage of all.