When Debutant Senegal Shocked the World in 2002

Today, Senegal opens its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, against two-time winners France. It’s a rematch of the 2002 opener in South Korea, the night Senegal shocked the world.

Senegal’s FIFA World Cup debut in 2002 couldn’t have been tougher: a tournament opener against world champions France. France were the heavy favorites; Senegal were the ultimate underdogs, making their first appearance on the big stage.

The Biggest Star Of The Team Suffered An Injury

The French squad was one of the best teams in the world. Winning the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and the Euros in 2000, the team was widely regarded as one of the favorites to win the 2002 FIFA World Cup. At that time, you were automatically qualified for the tournament as defending champions. Unfortunately for the French playmaker, Zinedine Zidane suffered a thigh tear a couple of days before the start of the tournament. The injury benched the legendary player for the first two group games, including the opener against Senegal.

French coach Roger Lemerre leaned heavily on the veteran squad that had brought success in previous years, but many of these players were well past their physical prime. Coupled with widespread exhaustion from grueling club seasons and poorly timed injuries, the French squad was far from its best heading into the tournament opener. Still, the expectation was that they would be able to easily get through the group with Senegal, Denmark, and Uruguay.

Senegal Had Many French Influences In The Team

Senegal secured their spot in the 2002 FIFA World Cup on goal difference, having scored seven goals more than runner-up Morocco. The African country was a complete unknown to most global football fans, but not to the French. Except for their two backup goalkeepers, the entire squad played their club soccer in Ligue 1 or Ligue 2. The star player of the squad was winger El-Hadji Diouf, who scored eight goals in the qualifying campaign for Senegal.

Senegal was led by a Frenchman of their own: 48-year-old Bruno Metsu. Having previously played for and managed several French clubs, Metsu took charge in 2000 and achieved heroic status in Senegal after guiding the nation to its first-ever FIFA World Cup. On the opposite side, one of the leading players in the French squad was Patrick Vieira. The legendary midfielder was born in Dakar and left Senegal at the age of eight. He was one of the key players in the French squad.

One Of The Most Memorable Opening Games In History

On May 31, 2002, both teams opened the 2002 FIFA World Cup at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea. France looked in control early on and almost took the lead, but David Trezeguet’s shot hit the post. In the 30th minute, Senegal did what France had failed to do eight minutes earlier: they scored the opening goal. Omar Daf passed the ball to star player El-Hadji Diouf, who made a quick sprint on the left side of the field. He delivered a low cross to Papa Bouba Diop, whose shot was saved by Fabien Barthez. However, Diop managed to fire home the rebound while still on the ground. Diop took off his jersey and placed it by the corner flag. The Senegalese players form a circle and dance around it, creating one of the most memorable World Cup images ever.

Play

The French looked dazed and shocked by the unexpected turn of events. They were barely able to create chances in the first half anymore. Also in the second half, Senegal was able to level the play of the world champions and almost netted a second goal, but Khalilou Fadiga’s shot hit the crossbar. At the other end, star striker Thierry Henry came agonizingly close to doing the same. The French legend rattled his shot against the crossbar. France threw everything forward in the dying minutes of the match, but goalkeeper Tony Sylva stood firm. After three minutes of stoppage time, referee Ali Bujsaim blew his whistle for the final time. Senegal had done it, one of the biggest upsets ever in World Cup history.

The Best Performance So Far

Senegal went on to become one of the revelations of the tournament. The African side reached the quarter-finals, where a Turkish golden goal eventually eliminated them. Meanwhile, France failed to progress past the group stage, securing only a single point from a goalless draw against Uruguay.

Senegal vs. France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off at 3 pm ET today.