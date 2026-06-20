Who is Deniz Undav? Germany’s Surprise World Cup Hero Scores Against Ivory Coast

Deniz Undav’s equalizer against Ivory Coast helped keep Germany on course at the 2026 World Cup, but the striker’s journey to soccer’s biggest stage was every bit as remarkable as the goal itself.

Undav then scored Germany’s second goal at the 94 minute mark to send his country to a stunning 2-1 victory and into the World Cup knockout rounds. Germany becomes the third team through at this World Cup, behind Mexico and Team USA.

Long before he was rescuing Germany in a World Cup match, Undav was working factory shifts and fighting for opportunities in the lower divisions, making his rise one of the tournament’s most unlikely success stories.

Deniz Undav’s Equalizer Rescues Germany

Ivory Coast had led since the 30th minute, when Franck Kessié seized on a counterattacking opportunity at BMO Field in Toronto to give the Elephants a 1-0 cushion over the four-time world champions. Germany created chances throughout the first half. Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala both missed the target, but Germany went into halftime without an answer.

Undav changed all of that. Entering the match as a second-half substitute alongside Nadiem Amiri and Jamie Leweling, he needed less than eight minutes to deliver. Amiri worked a cross into the box, and Undav met it with a precise left-footed volley from roughly 6 yards out, finding the net to level things at 1-1, according to ESPN‘s match coverage.

The equalizer added to an international ledger that has built with remarkable speed. Undav earned his first senior Germany call-up in March 2024 at age 27. No youth international caps, no gradual development arc, just a late invitation to the highest level. He carried 10 caps and seven goals into Saturday’s match, a rate that works out to a goal roughly every 36 minutes played for his country, according to Bundesliga.com.

In Germany’s Group E opener against Curaçao — a 7-1 rout — Undav came off the bench to score once and set up two more, becoming only the second player since 1966 to score and assist twice as a substitute in a single World Cup match, according to Bundesliga.com.

How Undav Went From Factory Floors to the World Cup

Werder Bremen’s youth academy released him. Too small, they decided. For a stretch, Undav supported himself by operating a laser machine on a factory floor while playing in Germany’s regional leagues. The path up was slow and grueling.

The break came in Belgium. At Union Saint-Gilloise in 2021-22, he finished as the Belgian Pro League’s top scorer with 26 goals in 39 appearances, earning a move to Brighton & Hove Albion. Premier League minutes were scarce, but a loan to VfB Stuttgart in 2023-24 rewrote the trajectory.

He scored 18 Bundesliga goals on loan. Stuttgart signed him permanently in August 2024. In 2025-26, he finished with a career-best 19 Bundesliga goals, trailing only Harry Kane for the league scoring title. He totaled 25 goals across all competitions in 46 appearances for the club, according to Bundesliga.com. Stuttgart extended his contract through June 2029 just weeks before the tournament began.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has been direct about what Undav provides.

“He is a positive, life-affirming guy who is good for us — on and off the pitch,” Nagelsmann said, as quoted by Bundesliga.com. “He is doing very well at Stuttgart and is their guarantee that they will score a lot of goals.”

Saturday’s equalizer, Germany’s first goal of the match, delivered off the bench in the 68th minute, was all the argument anyone needed.