DR Congo Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

DR Congo has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the second time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, then known as the Republic of Zaire, played three group matches in 1974. They lost all three matches with a goal difference of 0-14. Returning for the first time in 52 years, they remain on a quest for their first victory.

Head coach Sébastien Desabre announced the full squad earlier today. The captain and absolute leader of the team is Chancel Mbemba. The 31-year-old defender also holds the record for the most caps (107). One of the key players in the squad is striker Cédric Bakambu. With 21 goals for his country, the Real Betis player is only one goal behind all-time top scorer Dieumerci Mbokani. Other well-known players are Yoann Wissa (Newcastle United), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United) & Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley).

Full Squad DR Congo For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre), Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liège), Timothy Fayulu (FC Noah)

Defenders: Chancel Mbemba (Lille), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Arthur Masuaku (Lens), Gédéon Kalulu (Aris Limassol), Joris Kayembe (Genk), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United), Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian), Steve Kapuadi (Widzew Łódź), Dylan Batubinsika (AEL)

Midfielders: Noah Sadiki (Sunderland), Charles Pickel (Espanyol), Edo Kayembe (Watford), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos), Ngal’ayel Mukau (Lille), Nathanaël Mbuku (Montpellier), Meschak Elia (Alanyaspor), Brian Cipenga (Castellón), Gaël Kakuta (AEL), Théo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow)

Forwards: Simon Banza (Al Jazira), Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids FC), Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

DR Congo’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup was one of the most unconventional qualifying campaigns in football history. DR Congo was drawn in a group with Senegal, Sudan, South Sudan, Togo, and Mauritania. The Leopards ended up in second place, two points behind group winners Senegal. DR Congo was the second-best runner-up across the nine qualification groups. The best four runner-ups played a mini-tournament against each other in Morocco. Captain Chancel Mbemba sent the Congolese to the final with a goal in injury time against Cameroon. Three days after beating Cameroon, the Congolese team took on the favorite Nigeria. After 120 minutes of soccer, it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Play

A penalty shootout decided the winner between the two African nations. Captain Mbemba stood up again and netted the winning penalty for his country. With the win, DR Congo didn’t qualify yet for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but had to play inter-confederation play-offs in Mexico in March this year. As one of the two highest-ranked teams in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, the African side received a bye straight to the final. DR Congo took on Jamaica for a ticket to the World Cup. No goals after 90 minutes sent the match into extra time. In the 100th minute, defender Axel Tuanzebe scored the only goal of the match, sending DR Congo to their first FIFA World Cup in 52 years.

2026 FIFA World Cup

DR Congo will play its matches in Group K. The Congolese open their World Cup on June 17 in Houston, Texas, against Portugal. Six days later, they take on Colombia in Guadalajara, Mexico. For their final group stage match, they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on debutant Uzbekistan on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

DR Congo Schedule