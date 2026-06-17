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DR Congo World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Players of DR Congo warm up during the team's training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 12, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

DR Congo make their second-ever World Cup appearance since 1974, when the nation was known as Zaire.

It’ll be tough for them to get out of the group stage, with Portugal and Colombia also in Group K.

That said, here’s a full list of DR Congo’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for DR Congo World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 DR Congo World Cup squad, also known as Les Léopards.

Goalkeepers:

Lionel Mpasi

GettyLIEGE, BELGIUM – JUNE 03: Lionel Mpasi of DR Congo holds the ball during the international friendly match between Denmark and DR Congo at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on June 03, 2026 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Matthieu Epolo, 21 (age), Standard de Liège (club) – #21 (kit number)

Timothy Fayulu, 26, FC Noah – #16

Lionel Mpasi, 31, Le Havre FC – #1

Defenders:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Aaron Wan-Bissaka #2 of DR Congo during the team’s training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 12, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

Dylan Batubinsika, 30, AEL – #5

Gédéon Kalulu, 28, Aris Limassol – #24

Steve Kapuadi, 28, Widzew Lodz – #3

Joris Kayembe, 31, KRC Genk – #12

Arthur Masuaku, 32, RC Lens – #26

Chancel Mbemba, 31, LOSC Lille – #22

Axel Tuanzebe, 28, Burnley FC – #4

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 28, West Ham United – #2

Midfielders:

Noah Sadiki

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Noah Sadiki #14 of DR Congo during the team’s training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 12, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

Théo Bongonda, 30, Spartak Moscow – #10

Edo Kayembe, 28, Watford FC – #25

Nathanaël Mbuku, 24, Montpellier HSC – #7

Samuel Moutoussamy, 29, Atromitos FC – #8

Ngal’ayel Mukau, 21, LOSC Lille – #6

Charles Pickel, 29, RCD Espanyol – #18

Noah Sadiki, 21, Sunderland AFC – #14

Aaron Tshibola, 31, Kilmarnock FC – #15

Forwards:

Yoane Wissa

GettyCongo’s forward #20 Yoane Wissa reacts during the international friendly football match between Denmark and DR Congo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege on June 3, 2026. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images)

Cédric Bakambu, 35, Real Betis – #17

Simon Banza, 29, Al Jazira – #23

Brian Cipenga, 28, CD Castellon – #9

Meschak Elia, 28, Alanyaspor – #13

Gaël Kakuta, 34, AEL – #11

Fiston Mayele, 31, Pyramids FC – #19

Yoane Wissa, 29, Newcastle United – #20

Average Age: 28.5 Average Height: 5’10” Average Weight: 163.2 lbs

More on DR Congo, Group Stage Schedule

ESPN’s Sunaadh Sagar provided an outlook for DR Congo’s chances in the World Cup.

“Clearly, DR Congo have the quality to trouble Portugal, and with Uzbekistan also in the group, there remains hope for qualification to the knockouts as well. Yet, Desabre’s circumspect approach has its critics and might come unstuck against the creators in Portugal’s side — who specialise in picking apart low blocks.”

DR Congo will play its matches in Group K. The Congolese open their World Cup on June 17 in Houston, Texas, against Portugal. Six days later, they take on Colombia in Guadalajara, Mexico. For their final group stage match, they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on debutant Uzbekistan on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

DR Congo Schedule

  • June 17 – Portugal (1 pm EST)
  • June 23 – Colombia (10 pm EST)
  • June 27 – Uzbekistan (7.30 pm EST)

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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DR Congo World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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