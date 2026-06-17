DR Congo World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

DR Congo make their second-ever World Cup appearance since 1974, when the nation was known as Zaire.

It’ll be tough for them to get out of the group stage, with Portugal and Colombia also in Group K.

That said, here’s a full list of DR Congo’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for DR Congo World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 DR Congo World Cup squad, also known as Les Léopards.

Goalkeepers:

Matthieu Epolo, 21 (age), Standard de Liège (club) – #21 (kit number)

Timothy Fayulu, 26, FC Noah – #16

Lionel Mpasi, 31, Le Havre FC – #1

Defenders:

Dylan Batubinsika, 30, AEL – #5

Gédéon Kalulu, 28, Aris Limassol – #24

Steve Kapuadi, 28, Widzew Lodz – #3

Joris Kayembe, 31, KRC Genk – #12

Arthur Masuaku, 32, RC Lens – #26

Chancel Mbemba, 31, LOSC Lille – #22

Axel Tuanzebe, 28, Burnley FC – #4

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 28, West Ham United – #2

Midfielders:

Théo Bongonda, 30, Spartak Moscow – #10

Edo Kayembe, 28, Watford FC – #25

Nathanaël Mbuku, 24, Montpellier HSC – #7

Samuel Moutoussamy, 29, Atromitos FC – #8

Ngal’ayel Mukau, 21, LOSC Lille – #6

Charles Pickel, 29, RCD Espanyol – #18

Noah Sadiki, 21, Sunderland AFC – #14

Aaron Tshibola, 31, Kilmarnock FC – #15

Forwards:

Cédric Bakambu, 35, Real Betis – #17

Simon Banza, 29, Al Jazira – #23

Brian Cipenga, 28, CD Castellon – #9

Meschak Elia, 28, Alanyaspor – #13

Gaël Kakuta, 34, AEL – #11

Fiston Mayele, 31, Pyramids FC – #19

Yoane Wissa, 29, Newcastle United – #20

Average Age: 28.5 Average Height: 5’10” Average Weight: 163.2 lbs

More on DR Congo, Group Stage Schedule

ESPN’s Sunaadh Sagar provided an outlook for DR Congo’s chances in the World Cup.

“Clearly, DR Congo have the quality to trouble Portugal, and with Uzbekistan also in the group, there remains hope for qualification to the knockouts as well. Yet, Desabre’s circumspect approach has its critics and might come unstuck against the creators in Portugal’s side — who specialise in picking apart low blocks.”

DR Congo will play its matches in Group K. The Congolese open their World Cup on June 17 in Houston, Texas, against Portugal. Six days later, they take on Colombia in Guadalajara, Mexico. For their final group stage match, they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on debutant Uzbekistan on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

DR Congo Schedule