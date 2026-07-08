Egypt Coach Sparks Controversy After Dramatic World Cup Loss to Argentina

Argentina are through to the World Cup quarterfinals after one of the most dramatic comebacks the tournament has seen in years. Trailing Egypt 2-0 with just 11 minutes remaining in their round of 16 clash in Atlanta, the defending champions scored three goals in 14 minutes to win 3-2 and advance.

Lionel Messi was in tears at the final whistle, overcome with emotion after his team survived what looked like a certain elimination. Egypt, meanwhile, were devastated.

Their coach Hossam Hassan was furious.

What Hassan Said

Hassan did not hold back in his post-match press conference. He directed his anger at the officiating. He described a series of decisions that he believed cost his team a famous victory.

“We have been treated unfairly,” Hassan said. “A penalty was ruled out. It was not even checked by VAR, and our second goal was, for whatever reason, disallowed. It has been an injustice.”

He went further, suggesting the decisions may not have been entirely impartial given Argentina’s status as defending champions.

“Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champions in the competition,” Hassan said. “Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running.”

Hassan also revealed he confronted French referee François Letexier directly after the final whistle. He was pointed in his description of the conversation.

“What I told the referee was, ‘This is unfair,'” Hassan said.

He closed his press conference by announcing he would not be watching any more of the tournament.

“I’m going home and won’t be watching any more games,” Hassan told reporters. “What happened to us wasn’t fair.”

What Actually Happened at the World Cup

Egypt were outstanding for large stretches of the match. Yasser Ibrahim headed them in front in the 15th minute, and Mostafa Zico added a second in the 67th minute after an earlier goal had been ruled out by VAR for a foul in the buildup. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir was exceptional, saving a Messi penalty in the first half and keeping Argentina at bay through a sustained period of pressure.

With 11 minutes left and Egypt 2-0 up, an upset looked certain. Then, Argentina woke up. Cristiano Romero headed in from a Messi cross. Four minutes later, Messi curled a left-footed shot in off the bar. Finally, in stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez headed home the winner to complete one of the most remarkable turnarounds in World Cup history.

The Broader World Cup Picture

Egypt’s frustration is understandable. The disallowed goal and the penalty controversy were genuine talking points. Meanwhile, the scheduling of a midday kickoff in the Atlanta heat added another layer of grievance for Hassan and his staff.

However, Argentina’s comeback was also extraordinary. Messi at 39 years old remains one of the most decisive players on the planet when games are on the line. His influence in the final 15 minutes transformed what looked like a humiliating exit into another chapter of an already legendary World Cup story.

Egypt gave everything. A squad built primarily from domestic league players, supplemented by Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, pushed the defending champions to the absolute limit.

Final Word

Hossam Hassan believes his team were robbed. The officiating decisions he pointed to were real and debatable. Whether they ultimately determined the outcome will be argued for some time.

Egypt came closer than almost anyone expected. Argentina, once again, found a way.