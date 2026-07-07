For Egypt star forward Omar Marmoush, he believes the World Cup provides an opportunity for nations like his to ‘dream to go as far as possible.’

“We’ve seen recently with Morocco reaching the semi-final in 2022 that anything is possible,” Marmoush said in an interview with GQ. ” We’re playing against the best national teams in the world, so it’s not easy. But we always dream big. …Here we are, playing on the biggest stage in world football. Let’s show them what we’ve got.”

Egypt now has the gift of playing against the 2022 World Cup winners, Argentina, in a Round of 16 match that has major implications for both nations.

Aside from the World Cup, it appears Marmoush has some suitors looking to snag him from his current club, Manchester City.

Egypt Forward Omar Marmoush Drawing Transfer News During World Cup

According to Saikat of CaughtOffside, rival club Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘preparing an official bid in the coming days’ for the Egyptian forward.

“Manchester City are demanding a fee in the region of €60 million, while several Bundesliga sides are also monitoring the situation,” Saikat wrote. “Aston Villa have also expressed interest, though the race appears to be shaped mainly by Tottenham, Barcelona, and Juventus.”

Sports Journalist Nicolò Schira also reported Tottenham’s interest in Marmoush, adding that “the Egyptian player wants to play more.”

Makes sense, especially when City have Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, Savinho, and Jaden Heskey.

Mohamed Salah – Egypt’s Pride and Joy

As for the rest of Egypt’s squad, all eyes will be on Mohamed Salah during the game against Argentina.

“It’s history,” Salah said after the win against Australia. “I told the boys before the game that this is the biggest stage you can play on. Enjoy it and don’t let the pressure get to you. I’m glad that we managed to win the game. Bad luck for [Australia], losing on penalties. I’m happy that we wrote history today.”

Win or lose against Argentina, Egypt’s run through this tournament will be remembered as a landmark moment for the program. But the round-of-16 matchup gives the team a real chance to keep the story going, and the individual duel between Salah and Lionel Messi adds another layer of intrigue.

It’s been a rocky year for Salah personally. He left Liverpool this past May and currently finds himself without a club, and his form dipped enough last season to draw real scrutiny. Even so, through the win over Australia, Salah had generated more scoring chances than anyone else at the World Cup. He also battled a hamstring problem that put his availability in question after the Iran match, yet still played every minute of extra time against Australia and calmly converted his penalty.

Given everything happening around Omar Marmoush’s future, it’s clear Egypt’s biggest names are drawing outside interest for different reasons: One for his club future, the other simply for how he’s performing when it matters most.