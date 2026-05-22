England Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

England has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the seventeenth time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. England are one-time FIFA World Cup winners. In 1966, they beat Germany in London after extra time 4-2 to lift the trophy in front of their home fans. Sixty years after their historic triumph, England is hoping to finally lift the World Cup trophy for the second time.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel announced the full squad earlier today. The team is captained by Harry Kane, who also holds the record as England’s all-time top goalscorer (78). The Bayern Munich striker is one of the most important players in the squad. Other key players to the squad are Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Declan Rice (Arsenal), and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Full Squad England For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

England cruised through qualification in a group with Albania, Serbia, Latvia, and Andorra. The English team was the first European nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. England maintained a flawless record in the group, taking all 24 points available from eight games. They scored 22 goals and didn’t concede a single goal during the campaign.

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On October 14, 2025, England beat Latvia in Riga 0-5 to directly qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The English squad also won the remaining two games when they were already qualified. Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane was the top scorer for England during the qualifiers. The striker scored eight goals in eight matches.

2026 FIFA World Cup

England is part of Group L. The Three Lions open their World Cup on June 17 in Arlington, Texas, against Croatia. Six days later, they play Ghana in Foxborough, Massachusetts. For their final group stage match, they have to travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on Panama on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

England Schedule