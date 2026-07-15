England Star Anthony Gordon’s Family & Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony Gordon is one of England’s biggest breakout stars after scoring against Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal and becoming a key part of the Three Lions‘ attack. Off the field, the Barcelona winger has stayed close to the family and longtime girlfriend who helped him reach the top of world soccer. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Anthony Gordon Has Been With His Childhood Sweetheart for Years

Anthony has been in a long-term relationship with Annie Keating since the pair were teenagers growing up in Liverpool.

Annie works as a makeup artist and has supported Anthony throughout his rise from Everton’s academy to the Premier League and now FC Barcelona.

The couple welcomed their first son in late 2023. She’s often spotted cheering him on from the stands with their son and was by his side when he was unveiled as a new Barcelona player following his reported $81.7 million move from Newcastle United.

2. Gordon’s Parents Refused to Let Him Give Up

Anthony credits his parents, Keith and Nadine Gordon, for helping him through the toughest period of his soccer career.

After being released by both Liverpool and Everton’s academies because he was considered too small, Anthony thought his dream of becoming a professional player was over.

Instead, Keith and Nadine encouraged him to keep playing. His father even hung a tire from a goalpost in the family’s backyard so Anthony could repeatedly practice shooting through the opening to improve his finishing.

That dedication eventually paid off when Anthony impressed with grassroots club Whiston Youth FC and earned another opportunity with Everton.

3. Anthony Gordon Turned Rejection Into World Cup Success

Anthony’s journey to England’s World Cup squad wasn’t a straight path.

After being rejected by two major academies as a youngster, he fought his way back into Everton’s youth system before making more than 200 senior appearances for Everton and Newcastle United.

His move to Barcelona elevated his career even further, and he has continued that momentum at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With his goal against Argentina in the semifinals, Anthony added another milestone to an already memorable tournament.

4. Gordon’s Teachers Knew He Was Different

Long before Anthony became an international star, his teachers knew they were watching a special talent.

Former PE teacher Jon Weights recalled that classmates simply knew to get the ball to “Gordo.”

“With Gordo, though, the thing that made him really stand out was his drive, his mindset,” Weights told the BBC.

“He wasn’t the biggest, he was very quick but there were boys as quick as him. But that never really deterred him, it always drove him on.”

Former headteacher Matty Deeney also praised Anthony’s impact on young players.

“It’s such an inspiration for children that come to our school… just to see what you can achieve with hard work and ambition,” he said.

5. Anthony Gordon Chose England Over Scotland

Anthony is the oldest of three brothers, alongside Brandon and Reuben Gordon.

Although he was born in Liverpool, his Irish and Scottish heritage made him eligible to represent Scotland internationally.

The Scottish Football Association attempted to recruit him during his youth career, but Anthony ultimately decided to represent England.

That decision has paid off for both player and country.