England Abruptly Announces Squad Change 24 Hours Before World Cup Game Amid Injury

The England squad will look slightly different as the team adjusts to one player missing the entire World Cup after sustaining a late injury. England revealed that Tino Livramento will miss the entire World Cup with a hamstring injury.

The news comes on the eve of England’s opening World Cup match against Croatia. England is turning to Chelsea for the squad’s replacement option as defender Trevoh Chalobah has been added to the roster.

“Tino Livramento has withdrawn from the #ThreeLions squad due to injury,” England noted in a series of June 16, messages on X. “We’re gutted for you, Tino, and wishing you a speedy recovery. ❤️ … Welcome back to the #ThreeLions squad, @TrevohChalobah! 🤝.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest England news as The Three Lions begin their World Cup quest.

England Adds Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah to the World Cup Squad

While England announced the news, Chalobah is not expected to join the squad until after the Croatia match, per BBC. Livramento sustained the hamstring injury during a June 14, practice session.

“Chalobah, who has one cap, will not join up with the squad until after the Croatia match,” BBC’s Sami Mokbel detailed in a June 16, story titled, “Chalobah replaces injured Livramento for World Cup.”

“He is on his way to England’s camp in Kansas City as the rest of the squad head to Dallas. Outfield players who sustain a serious injury or illness can be replaced in a World Cup squad up to 24 hours before the team’s first match of the tournament gets under way.”

England vs. Croatia: The Three Lions Are Heavy Favorites in World Cup Odds

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England enters the World Cup opener against Croatia as a heavy favorite. Croatia is a +420 underdog to win versus England, per FanDuel.

England is a -140 moneyline favorite to win the match. A draw, which fans have already seen plenty of to start the World Cup, is listed at +270. England may be heavy favorites, but the FIFA tournament has shown that the underdogs have been live, especially an experienced squad like Croatia.

England Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Backs Manager Thomas Tuchel for World Cup

Heading into the World Cup, England is hoping manager Thomas Tuchel can be the change the team needs ahead of the FIFA tournament. England goalkeeper backed Tuchel ahead of the World Cup.

“He drives a winning mentality,” Pickford told TalkSport’s Martha Riley during a June 15, interview. “He won at Chelsea. He wins where he goes and his passion, desire. I think two different managers with great respect in the game and there’s not a bad word to say about either of them.

“… I think we believe every time we put a shirt on that we’re going to win every football match. You’ve got to have that mentality going into football as well. The manager – the passion he’ll bring out and the team talks – I think he’ll step it up.”

The injury news is less than ideal, but Chalobah gives England some depth ahead of the upcoming World Cup matches.