England vs. Croatia: Starting 11 Lineups, Prediction, & Odds for World Cup

England will open its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on Wednesday when Thomas Tuchel’s side takes on Croatia in one of the standout Group L fixtures at Dallas Stadium. The Three Lions arrive in the United States as one of the tournament favorites after completing a perfect UEFA qualifying campaign, winning all eight matches and conceding no goals on their way to topping Group K.

The match marks Tuchel’s first World Cup game in charge of England and presents an immediate test against a Croatia side that has become one of international soccer’s most consistent tournament performers. Led by veterans Luka Modrić, Ivan Perisis and Mateo Kovačić, Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup final, finished third in 2022 and also made the UEFA Nations League final in 2023.

England enters the match with stars such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice leading a squad that is still searching for its first major international trophy since 1966. FOX Sports Wagering Analyst Chris Fallica expects a tight contest, saying: “A grizzled, veteran-laden Croatia is back to make England’s life miserable here,” while adding that “Bet on a first half draw and under 2.5 goals to be scored.”

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham Lead England Into New World Cup Era

England enters the tournament among the favorites to lift the trophy and is listed at -140 on the moneyline for the Group L opener.

Tuchel inherits a squad that has consistently advanced deep into major tournaments but has yet to win silverware. England reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, the quarterfinals in 2022 and the UEFA Euro 2024 final.

Kane remains the focal point of the attack after another productive club season, while Bellingham continues to be one of the most influential midfielders in world soccer. Rice is expected to anchor the midfield as England looks to control possession and dictate the pace of the match.

England’s defensive form has been equally impressive. The Three Lions finished qualifying without conceding a goal and capped their campaign with a 5-0 victory over Latvia.

SportsLine analyst Jon Eimer highlighted Croatia’s ability to create problems for elite opponents.

“Croatia is a side that for decades now has been considered a serious threat and contender to beat any team in this competition,” Eimer said. “This nation has played with a fierce physicality that is unmatched and plays with passion as they fight for every single inch of the pitch.”

England Starting XI Lineup vs Croatia

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for England against Croatia.

Luka Modrić and Croatia Aim to Continue Tournament Success

Croatia enters another World Cup looking to prove that its recent success on the international stage is no coincidence.

Despite a population of fewer than four million people, Croatia has established itself as one of the strongest tournament teams in world soccer over the past decade. Zlatko Dalić’s side finished runner-up in 2018, claimed third place in 2022 and reached the UEFA Nations League final in 2023.

Modrić, who will turn 41 later this year, remains the heartbeat of the midfield. He is expected to be joined by Kovačić and a core group that continues to combine experience with tactical discipline.

Croatia’s defense is anchored by Manchester City defender Joško Gvardiol and highly rated young center-back Luka Vušković. Up front, Perišić and Andrej Kramarić provide experience and goal-scoring threat.

Analysts expect Croatia to remain difficult to break down. Their compact defensive structure and counterattacking approach have consistently frustrated top opponents in recent tournaments.

Croatia Starting XI Lineup vs England

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Croatia against England.

England vs Croatia Odds

Moneyline

England: -140

Croatia: +420

Draw: +270

Spread

England -0.5: -140

Croatia +0.5: +115

Over/Under

Over 2.5: +116

Under 2.5: -142

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET Venue: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Dallas Stadium, Dallas, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX One, FOX Sports App

Prediction

England possesses more depth across the squad and enters the tournament in excellent form after a flawless qualifying campaign. Croatia’s experience and defensive organization should make life difficult for Tuchel’s side, particularly with Modrić and Kovačić in midfield.

Expect a competitive match with limited scoring chances, but England’s attacking quality could prove decisive late on.

Prediction: England 2-1 Croatia.