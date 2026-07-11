England’s Harry Kane Makes Donald Trump Statement Before Norway Game

England captain Harry Kane is admittedly impressed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s golf skills, and wishes he could play as well at the age of 80.

Ahead of the England vs Norway World Cup quarterfinal tie, Kane confirmed Trump’s story that they played a round of golf last year in Palm Beach, Florida. Notably, Kane said that the POTUS’ game was “pretty good” — especially at his age.

“I played alright to be honest,” Kane said of his game with Trump, via The Athletic.

“We played about 18 months ago,” he continued. “He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So when the President invites you somewhere … It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him, and to play golf with him.

“His golf is pretty good, to be honest. I hope I can play golf as well as him when I’m his age, that’s for sure. So, (it was) a unique experience. I’m just grateful he invited me down to play.”

Donald Trump Praises Harry Kane

Kane was returning the compliment to Trump, who praised Kane as a great person, golfer and football player earlier this week.

Trump also sent out an emphatic post on Truth Social after Harry Kane led England to a 3-2 win over Mexico in the Round of 16 match last Sunday.

‘Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!’

England vs Norway World Cup QF

Harry Kane and England will face Erling Haaland and Norway in a quarterfinal tie on Saturday, with the winner facing Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinal. Although England start as -220 favorites to advance, several analysts feel that the Norwegians have the momentum after their impressive win against Brazil in the earlier round.

Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken feels that all the pressure is on the English, who have reached the semifinals only thrice before (2018, 1990 and 1966) and haven’t captured the FIFA World Cup trophy since their elusive 1966 victory.

“England has more pressure than us, but we put more pressure on our performance,” Solbakken said, via ESPN. “When the game has started, I don’t think the players think about the pressure. It’s 11 vs. 11 — pressure is more about the talk beforehand.

“The whole nation has lived a good life in the last three weeks, you feel the emotions are really there and tomorrow is a Saturday game and it won’t get any better than tomorrow.”

Norway’s star striker Erling Haaland echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“I think there are some clear favourites out there, England is one of them and all of you should put every single pressure on the England lads,” Haaland said.

Solbakken refused to make the match about Haaland (seven goals) vs. Kane (six goals), given that both players are still in the running to win the Golden Boot.

“I think it’s Norway vs. England but it’s not a secret that Kane is England’s number one match-winner and Erling is the same for us,”

England vs Norway kicks off at 5 p.m. local time (ET) at Miami Stadium on Saturday.