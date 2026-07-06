England Get Concerning Jordan Henderson Injury Update After Mexico Win

The Three Lions pulled off an incredible 3-2 win against Mexico in hostile conditions on Sunday, but a concerning injury has dampened their victory. Per multiple reports, veteran England midfielder Jordan Henderson was taken to a hospital after sustaining a wrist injury during the post-match celebrations in the aftermath of his team’s World Cup Round of 16 victory.

As seen in the clip below, Henderson appeared to slip while crossing a pitchside advertising hoarding at Estadio Azteca, leading him to be stretchered off and taken to a local medical facility. The freak injury prompted his teammates to briefly pause their post-match celebrations as they gathered around the 36-year-old in concern.

Jordan Henderson Injury Update

After the match, England captain Harry Kane and ace defender Daniel Johnson Burn both confirmed to FOX Sports that Henderson had suffered a wrist injury. Head coach Thomas Tuchel also later confirmed a wrist injury.

“Not good,” Tuchel told the BBC when asked about the Henderson injury, via The Athletic. “Jordan just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad.”

Tuchel acknowledged that Henderson — known for his toughness and grit — will be missed if he’s unable to go against Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals.

“I’m sad because Jordan injured his wrist. It’s quite serious. He’s in hospital.”

“It doesn’t fit with the rest of the evening. I don’t know the procedure,” added Tuchel.

The Football Association confirmed that Jordan Henderson will remain in Mexico City while the rest of the England team travel back to Kansas City for their training base.

Although the veteran Henderson is viewed as one of the locker room leaders, he has featured in only one of England’s five games thus far in the World Cup, coming off the bench in the 2-0 group-stage win over Panama. However, he was slated to play in Sunday’s game against Mexico, as he was seen warming up on the sidelines.

England vs Norway in World Cup QF

Harry Kane and England will next face Erling Haaland and Norway in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash next Saturday. While England will play a third consecutive World Cup quarterfinal, the Norweigans will play a round of eight clash for the first time ever.

England Football highlighted the history of England vs Norway matchups over the years.

“England have played Norway 12 times since their first meeting, all the way back in 1937. The first four games between the two nations were friendlies in 1937, 1938, 1949 and 1966, and England won them all by an aggregate score of 20-2.

“The Three Lions’ next game against Norway came in the World Cup qualifiers under Ron Greenwood for the 1982 tournament in Spain. England won 4-0, with Terry McDermott (two), Tony Woodcock and Paul Mariner on the scoresheet.

“After five wins, England failed to record another victory in their next five matches against Norway, losing two World Cup qualifiers in 1981 and 1993, drawing another in 1992 and two goalless draws in friendlies in 1994 and 1995.”

England and Norway faced off two more times in subsequent years, at the UEFA Euro 2012 warm-up stages and later at Wembley Stadium in another friendly. Next Saturday’s clash will mark their first clash in over 12 years.