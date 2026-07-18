According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea has reached a verbal agreement with Aston Villa to sign Morgan Rogers.

“A bid of £ 117 million (€137m, $157m) has been accepted, although the deal for the attacking midfielder is still being finalised, according to sources briefed on the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity,” Ornstein wrote.

Rogers, 23, has been a rising star during the 2026 World Cup, with England manager Thomas Tuchel inserting him in the starting lineup over players like Bukayo Saka of Arsenal.

“Not only would this eye-watering sum make the 23-year-old the most expensive Chelsea signing ever, surpassing the roughly $144 million (£107 million) splashed on Enzo Fernández in 2023, but he would also become the costliest British player of all time,” SI’s Grey Whitebloom wrote.

England’s Morgan Rogers Chooses Chelsea Over Arsenal in Massive Transfer News

Speaking of Arsenal, they were reported to be interested in signing Morgan Rogers.

“Sky Sports News understands the Gunners have made Rogers their top forward target this summer and an approach to Aston Villa is now expected,” Sky Sports’ Patrick Rowe wrote on July 17th.

However, according to Ornstein, Chelsea was Rogers’ “preferred destination,” in part due to new manager Xabi Alonso.

“Morgan Rogers will be in London on Monday for medical tests and contract signing,” insider Fabrizio Romano added. “All documents are ready as #CFC wanted to anticipate Arsenal bid and close in 24 hours. Rogers will sign until June 2032 with option for further season. ”

Chelsea fans are happy over the fact that Rogers chose to sign with them over Arsenal, and Arsenal fans are happy that the club won’t be paying him £ 117 million, which is a lot of money.

More on Rogers

Morgan Rogers commented on him being valued at around £130 million (he ended up agreeing for £117million), saying, “I’m not sure I’m worth all of that.”

“Of course it’s nice to hear that from people,” he added. “But I don’t let outside noise dictate me. I’m just going to keep focused, keep being me, keep being the person that got me here and keep trying to improve. I don’t really listen to stuff like that.”

Here are some of the comments by fans reacting to Rogers choosing to sign with Chelsea over Arsenal:

“£117m for Morgan Rogers? Chelsea treating Financial Fair Play like it’s a creative writing exercise.” @NikhilKumar_95

“I can’t understand th outcry from Arsenal fans. You want to spend £117M on Rogers? He couldn’t bench Anthony freaking Gordon for England as LW, and wasn’t good enough to keep Jude out as AM, so why splash over £100M for him?” @ManorMoonlit

“Chelsea might have just hijacked the Arsenal ‘marquee’ signing. What is Xabi Alonso cooking ” @Oluwasheyi_87

The 23-year-old scored 14 goals and added 11 assists in 55 appearances for Aston Villa last season. Now he’ll be moving on, but with Chelsea and not Arsenal.