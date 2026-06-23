England vs Ghana Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The England national football team faced the Ghana national football team on Tuesday night in a crucial Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The highly anticipated England vs Ghana clash took place at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with a place in the knockout rounds potentially at stake. Both teams entered the match after winning their opening group fixtures, meaning victory in this England vs Ghana encounter could secure qualification for the next stage of the tournament.

England vs Ghana Match Context and Team News

The buildup to England vs Ghana centered on two teams carrying strong momentum. England opened their World Cup campaign with a 4–2 victory over the Croatian national football team, with Harry Kane scoring twice. The result moved Kane closer to the World Cup scoring record for England.

Ghana also started strongly, defeating the Panama national football team 1–0 thanks to a late winner from Caleb Yirenkyi. The victory gave the Black Stars confidence heading into one of the biggest matches of their group-stage campaign.

England received a boost with Bukayo Saka available after recovering from an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham was close to setting the record as the youngest player to total 50 appearances for England.

For Ghana, coach Carlos Queiroz welcomed back Thomas Partey, who missed the opening match. Attackers such as Antoine Semenyo were expected to play key roles.

History and What Is at Stake

This was the first competitive meeting between England and Ghana. Their only previous encounter ended in a 1–1 draw in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium in 2011.

England entered the contest as favorites, but Ghana viewed the match as an opportunity to make a major statement on the world stage. With qualification for the knockout rounds within reach, the England vs Ghana showdown carried enormous significance for both nations.