England World Cup Schedule: Does England Advance to Knockout Round After Ghana Match?

England came into Tuesday’s World Cup match against Ghana as a heavy favorite to win and earn a ticket to the knockout round.

But after failing to break through, they will be left with more work to do. The teams played to a scoreless draw, leaving both with identical 1-0-1 records — and keeping England from reaching the next round just yet.

England Needs More to Reach Round of 32

As SB Nation reported, England looked to be in prime position to join the United States and others in earning a berth in the Round of 32, but needed a win to do so.

“Fresh off a command performance against Croatia, England can clinch a spot in the Round of 32, and potentially Group L, on Tuesday,” the report noted. “With a win against Ghana, England is through to the Round of 32. In addition, if England beats Ghana, and Panama loses or draws against Croatia, England will win Group L. More on that in a moment.