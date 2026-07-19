Enzo Fernández’s Girlfriend Valentina Cervantes: 5 Fast Facts

Enzo Fernández built his career with Valentina Cervantes standing beside him. She was there before Chelsea, before the World Cup, before any of it, a teenager from San Martín who fell in with a kid from the same neighborhood. Fifteen-plus years, two kids, one very public breakup and reconciliation later, Cervantes remains the constant in Fernández’s story, even when she wasn’t the headline.

They Were Just Two Kids From San Martín

Cervantes and Fernández met as teenagers through a circle of mutual friends in San Martín, a working-class corner of Greater Buenos Aires, but the relationship didn’t take until a chance run-in during a summer trip to the beach town of Mar del Tuyú, according to EssentiallySports. They stayed in touch through the following months and made it official by the end of 2018 — Fernández was 17, still grinding through River Plate’s academy, nowhere near a first-team selection.

They moved in together almost immediately. Money was tight enough that Cervantes worked two jobs near Buenos Aires’ Obelisk — mornings at an empanada shop, afternoons at a call center — just to keep the lights on while Fernández chased a contract that didn’t exist yet.

Motherhood Arrived Right on Schedule

Cervantes gave birth to daughter Olivia in 2020, then son Benjamín in 2023, becoming a mother at 20 and again at 23. That wasn’t an accident of circumstance. It was closer to a plan that moved up.

“I always had the dream of being a young mother,” Cervantes said, recalling that she’d long pictured having her first child around 23 or 24, according to Infobae’s Emilia Attias. Olivia came three years ahead of that timeline. Cervantes doesn’t describe it as derailing, rather as the moment that changed everything.

She Put Her Own Career on Hold So His Could Take Off

Before Fernández was a name recognized outside Argentina, Cervantes was studying bilingual education with an eye toward teaching English, and later spent time in law school. Both paths got shelved as Fernández’s career accelerated through River Plate’s ranks, then to Benfica in Portugal, then to Chelsea in London, everything to know about Valentina Cervantes explains. Each move meant packing up a household and starting over in a new country while Fernández trained.

The trade-off shows up now in the new career she has built for herself — modeling, brand partnerships, content built around the family’s life abroad. It’s not the classroom career she once mapped out, but it’s the one that fit the life she ended up living.

The Split Nobody Saw Coming

In late 2024, after roughly six years together and two children, Cervantes and Fernández separated. Neither party gave a detailed public explanation, though outlets reported at the time that Fernández wanted space of his own after becoming a father so young, reporting Cervantes has never fully confirmed or denied.

The break lasted four months. Cervantes has since described that stretch candidly, including the fact that she’d never lived alone in her adult life until then. She moved in with her grandmother, then into an apartment with her kids, surrounded most nights by cousins and friends crashing over. Asked how Fernández handled the time apart, she didn’t dodge it.

“I think he needed his space, and it did him a lot of good — because today I have a different person,” Cervantes said, according to Infobae. By 2025, they were back together, and Cervantes has been vocal about Fernández’s parenting, at one point publicly defending him as an attentive, present father even in the middle of their time apart.

Millions of Followers, Two Countries, One Very Public Family

Cervantes has built her own following of 3.7 million and counting on Instagram, mixing fashion and lifestyle content with glimpses of life raising a family split between Argentine roots and a home base in London tied to Fernández’s Chelsea career. She’s dabbled in television, appearing on an edition of Argentina’s MasterChef Celebrity before stepping back to focus on her kids, and has talked about launching a brand of her own, though details remain unannounced.

Life in London comes with its own adjustments, such as importing Argentine staples, navigating a bicultural household, and managing the fact that her son was born in a city whose football rivalry with Argentina doesn’t always leave room for a clean rooting interest. Cervantes has said she doesn’t push her children into picking sides. Some things get to stay uncomplicated.