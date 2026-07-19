Enzo Fernandez Red Card Sparks Controversy in Argentina-Spain World Cup Final

Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez was hit with a red card late in the World Cup final against Spain, a decision that sparked some immediate controversy.

Fernandez was tossed from the match after receiving his second yellow card while making a challenge on a ball. Fernandez made contact with Spain’s Pau Cubarsí, sending him crashing to the ground in pain and earning a red card.

The decision drew some pushback, with some calling out Fernandez for the play and others questioning whether the play was worthy of a second foul on the Argentinian star.

FIFA Officials Drew Scrutiny

The red card for Fernandez came after fans had accused FIFA officials of giving Argentina preferential treatment throughout their run to the World Cup final.

“ARGENTINA HAVE A RED CARD! This ref did not get the memo from FIFA,” one fan shared in a post on X.

Others noted that officials seemed to make a correct call against Argentina at the most critical time, leaving them with 10 men in stoppage time. After Spain failed to connect on a free kick in the closing seconds, the game went to extra time.

“hahahaha Argentina finally getting a red card when it matters most incredible,” a fan wrote on X.

Fernandez had faced particular scrutiny in the World Cup semifinal, when many fans believed he should have been given a red card for another controversial collision.

“Just three minutes into the match, Enzo Fernández barreled into Elliot Anderson with a challenge that many viewers considered reckless,” noted a report from Marca. “England supporters were especially frustrated because the Argentine midfielder appeared to have little chance of winning the ball, prompting widespread claims that the tackle warranted at least a yellow card—and perhaps could have changed the course of the semifinal.”

Enzo Fernandez Tossed After Red Card

The red card left Argentina as a significant disadvantage, forced to face a talented Spain team through 30 minutes of extra time with only 10 players.

Some fans suggested that referees should have evened the score shortly after Fernandez was tossed. One of Spain’s players appeared to confront Argentina star Lionel Messi, covering his mouth while speaking to him.

As USA Today reported, FIFA had recently added a new rule that allowed players to be tossed for that exact action.

“The first targets players who cover their mouths during confrontations,” the report noted. “The rule was triggered by a February Champions League match in which Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth with his jersey while directing abuse at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, making it impossible for officials to verify what was said. FIFA responded by giving referees the authority to issue a red card to any player who covers his mouth during a confrontation.”