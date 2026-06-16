Braut Haaland: Norwegian Star Erling Makes Family Choice on World Cup Jersey

Erling Haaland’s Norway jersey says “Braut Haaland” at the 2026 FIFA World Cup because the Manchester City star has chosen to use both parts of his family name while playing for his country.

The name is not new, and it is not a mistake on Norway’s kit. Haaland’s full name is Erling Braut Haaland, with “Braut” coming from his mother, Gry Marita Braut, and “Haaland” coming from his father, former professional footballer Alf-Inge Haaland.

The choice is drawing fresh attention during Norway’s World Cup opener against Iraq, where Haaland is not just one of the tournament’s biggest names, he is the face of Norway’s long-awaited return to the World Cup. Norway had not played in the tournament since 1998 before qualifying for the 2026 edition.

Why Erling Haaland’s Norway Jersey Says Braut Haaland

Haaland announced in August 2025 that he would wear “Braut Haaland” on the back of his Norway shirt. ESPN reported at the time that the Manchester City striker had changed the name on his national-team jersey to include his full surname.

That means the World Cup is not the first time Norway fans have seen the expanded name. Gazzetta dello Sport noted that Haaland had already worn “Braut Haaland” in Norway matches before the tournament, including during the final stretch of qualifying.

The difference is that the World Cup puts that choice in front of a much larger audience. Fans who are used to seeing “Haaland” on the back of his Manchester City shirt are now seeing “Braut Haaland” on his No. 9 Norway jersey.

At club level, he still uses “Haaland.” With Norway, he has chosen the fuller family name.

The Name Honors Haaland’s Mother, Gry Marita Braut

The “Braut” part of Haaland’s jersey comes from his mother, Gry Marita Braut. That detail matters because Haaland’s athletic background is often framed through his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, who played professionally in England.

But his mother also has a strong sports background. Gry Marita Braut was a heptathlete, and multiple explainers around the jersey choice have pointed to her athletic career as part of the family context behind the name. Gazzetta described the decision as one that reflects both Norwegian custom and Haaland’s family identity.

That is the useful distinction for fans: “Braut Haaland” is not a branding gimmick. It is a fuller version of the striker’s actual name, and it gives visible space to his mother’s side of the family on the biggest stage in international soccer.

Haaland’s Jersey Is Getting Noticed During Norway’s World Cup Return

The timing is why the jersey choice has become a World Cup talking point.

Haaland entered the tournament as Norway’s all-time leading scorer, with CBS Sports crediting him with 55 goals in 50 international appearances before the Iraq match. CBS also noted that he scored 16 goals in eight World Cup qualifying games, helping Norway reach the tournament after a 28-year absence.

Norway opened its 2026 World Cup against Iraq on June 16 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. ESPN’s live match page listed Haaland as the scorer of Norway’s opening goal in the 29th minute, assisted by David Møller Wolfe.

That is what makes the jersey story more than a trivia item. Viewers are not noticing “Braut Haaland” during a quiet friendly or a low-stakes qualifier. They are seeing it during Haaland’s first World Cup, with Norway trying to turn one of the world’s best strikers into a true tournament force.

Why Braut Haaland Matters Beyond the Shirt Name

The name also lands because Haaland’s international career has always carried a different kind of pressure than his club career.

At Manchester City, Haaland has played with one of the most loaded squads in world football. With Norway, he is the headliner of a national team trying to make a deeper World Cup impression after decades away from the tournament.

That gives the “Braut Haaland” shirt a bigger stage and a clearer emotional hook. It is a family-name choice, a national-team distinction and a reminder that Haaland’s World Cup identity is not exactly the same as his Premier League identity.

For City fans, he is simply Haaland, the ruthless No. 9 in sky blue. For Norway at the World Cup, he is Braut Haaland — carrying both sides of his family name while trying to carry his country through Group I.