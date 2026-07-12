Erling Haaland’s Father Makes Stunning Claims After England-Norway Game

Norway star striker Erling Haaland was gracious as always after his country lost to England in the World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday.

The same can’t be said about his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, who claimed that the referees did everything possible to hand England the 2-1 victory.

“Today, the referee won,” Erling Haaland’s father said after the game, via X acount Seth Official. “That’s how I feel. I don’t usually like talking about officials after a match, but when so many key moments go against one team, it’s impossible to ignore.

“We saw Torbjørn Heggem’s goal disallowed, we saw controversial decisions throughout the game, and every big call seemed to go England’s way. At this level, those moments change matches,” he added.

Erling Haaland’s Father Scoffs at England Win

Alfie Haaland also sent out a controversial tweet in response to soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano for lauding Jude Bellingham’s memorable performance on Saturday.

“Well done Bellingham and referee,” he wrote on X.

Alfie, who earned 34 caps for Norway between 1994 and 2001, was proud of his country for reaching the final eight of a World Cup for the first time in its history. But Norway’s loss stung more for him as he felt the officiating was biased towards England.

“England are a very good side, and I congratulate them on qualifying. But I can’t help feeling that football should have been the main story tonight, not the officiating,” he said, while lamenting Torbjørn Heggem’s goal being disallowed.

Haaland went as far to claim that England was not the “better team” and didn’t deserve to advance to the World Cup semifinal.

“Sometimes you’re beaten by a better team. Tonight, I leave feeling that the biggest influence on the match wasn’t just the football,” he rued. “That’s the most disappointing part for everyone connected with Norway.”

England Fans Rip Haaland’s Dad

English fans didn’t take kindly to Haaland Sr.’s comments after the game.

“You should take your son’s advice and stay humble,” wrote one fan.

One fan reminded Haaland’s father that his son and Jude Bellingham are close friends dating back to their days as teammates with Borussia Dortmund

“Don’t do your son like that, that’s his best friend right there.”

“An evidence that losers will always have reasons to lament and cry foul play,” wrote one fan. “The reason Argentina are the victims of that cry of rigging is because they are winners.”

“your son’s just carried your country to its first world cup QF and this is how you represent him looool,” added another fan.