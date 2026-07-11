Norway star striker Erling Haaland has become a fan favorite during the 2026 World Cup.

“Haaland has been the World Cup’s biggest personality; a self-deprecating, smiling figurehead that has seldom looked happier than in a golden month with Norway,” The Athletic’s Philip Buckingham wrote.

“He’s a legend already,” Hakon Grottland, the head of player development within Norway’s national association, added. “There’s never been a more popular guy in Norway.”

His popularity will only grow after hearing about the kind gesture Haaland and his family did for a family going through a tragic period in their lives.

Erling Haaland Sends Family Caring Gift After Tragedy During World Cup

Per the family’s Instagram, Erling Haaland and his family sent a signed jersey and a handwritten letter to the family of Dennis, a six-year-old fan who tragically passed away in a traffic accident. Here’s what Haaland wrote in his letter:

“Dear parents, Mathias and Tiril, Our deepest condolences to all of you following the passing of Dennis. As parents and siblings ourselves, it is impossible for us to truly imagine what you are going through, but please know that our warm thoughts are with you during this very difficult time. We have understood that Dennis loved football. That is why we wanted to send this to you. Kind regards. The Haaland family”

The parents responded with this message via the post on Instagram regarding the Haaland family’s kind gesture:

“One of the most unexpected moments was receiving a signed national team jersey and a personal note from Erling Braut Haaland and the Haaland family; it gave us goosebumps like never before, and if Dennis had been here, he would have been so proud🥹You, @erling, were his idol, so thank you so much🩵⚽️❤️”

A world-class gesture from a world-class player.

Haaland’s Biggest Test Yet vs. England

Erling Haaland has been on a heater during the World Cup, entering the match against England with seven goals.

Now he’s up against a formidable English side, and Haaland knows the odds are stacked against his team.

“I think there’s some clear favourites out there, England’s one of them. I think all of you [reporters] should put every single pressure on the English lads,” he said with a chuckle.

Haaland, who was born in England, added, “It’s a special game, definitely. I think for me it’s super special, because I play in England and I was born in England, and you also play against teammates and everything. It’s a funny game and it’s going to be nice.”

The reason why Haaland chose to play for Norway and not England?

“I lived there for three and a half…four years. I lived in Norway for such a long time so then it was natural for me to choose Norway, you know? You never know how it would be if maybe my father played longer in England or whatever, maybe I would be English, I don’t know. But yeah, I’m Norwegian.”

The winner of the match between Norway and England will go on to the semifinals to face the winner of the Switzerland v. Argentina game on Wednesday, July 15th at 3 pm ET (12 pm PT).